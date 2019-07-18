Trend reversal dashboard

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features



Can detect the following patterns: Pin bar, Engulfing, Tweezer, Morning/evening star, Three-line strike and Three black crows/white soldiers.

It is possible to select the time frames to be used.

Continuously performs a reversal strength rank sorting within the dashboard. It is possible to disable this sorting though to make it easier finding a specific symbol. The symbols will then be visible in the same order as they have been entered in the Symbols parameter or in the order they are visible in the Market Watch window.

By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.

It is enough to place the indicator on one M5 chart and you will receive an alert from any symbol of your choice. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

Input parameters



Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important



The indicator must be put on a M5 chart, a clean chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it. The indicator will be loaded to an indicator window which you can then expand to cover the whole chart.

Please note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester. It will also not draw lines and arrows or sell and buy advice on any chart.



