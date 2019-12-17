Chart patterns scanner

4.67

recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders). The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when when the pattern has been identified or at neckline breakout (top/bottom and head and shoulders). All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • Can use RSI as a trend filter to properly identify potential reversals.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator writes the signals to a text file which can be used by an Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading. You can find more information about the content and location of the text file in the blog.

Input parameters

The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multi functionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed. Lines showing the pattern will be drawn on the chart which will be opened by clicking on a signal in the panel.

The indicator must be put on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


Reviews 6
yamez
222
yamez 2023.01.29 04:08 
 

I've had this indicator for some time. Great for confirming reversals on lower TF, with higher TF confluences. Don't just take the signals as is. Saves me a lot of screen time.

Suvashish Halder
145908
Suvashish Halder 2021.10.15 20:53 
 

A++ Rated Scanner

viamal777
378
viamal777 2020.09.30 22:04 
 

This is the only scanner that actually works. And this is the developer that considers your requests to make it even better.

