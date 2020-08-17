Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner

5

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator alerts about Heiken Ashi Smoothed color changes. As a bonus it can also scan for Hull Moving Average trend (color) changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful trading system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a color change has been identified. All Metatrader native alerts types are supported.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When you click on a signal in the panel a new chart with the symbol and time frame in question will be opened. Please see screenshot below.
  • Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change.
  • The indicator can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

Input parameters

The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multi functionality neither buy/sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.

Reviews 1
intan08
1388
intan08 2021.10.26 11:26 
 

Very pleased and great customer support too.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
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intan08
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intan08 2021.10.26 11:26 
 

Very pleased and great customer support too.

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