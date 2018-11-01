New Reality

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Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 2 November 2018
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of the principle of determining peak price loads in the moments of increasing volatility in the presence of relevant price patterns typical of the current market situation. It is recommended to use a 5-digit flow of quotes.
Recommended trading tools: GBPUSD 15m, EURUSD 15m.
Settings
- Comment to order - comment to orders;
- Risk for Lot - risk percentage for lot calculation;
- If Risk = 0, lot will be - If Risk = 0, the lot will be like this.
- Max lot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Delay after signal - Delay for opening an order with strong movements (in seconds);
- Take profit - take profit;
- Stop loss - Stop loss;
- Trailing Stop - Trailing Top;
- Trailing Step - Step trailing stop;
- Slippage - slippage level;
- Max spread - the maximum spread;
- Magic number - Magic number to distinguish orders.
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