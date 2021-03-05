Harmonic EA

This robot is multi pair and multi timeframe. 

It monitors several instruments on different timeframes to find Shark and Bat harmonic patterns.

You can use this Robot as a fully automated trading system. Or you can use it as a trigger for your entry points with your own trading systems.

Entry point, Stop loss and take profit are well defined based on Harmonic pattern!

Entry points  are indicated by golden lines.

Stop loss is indicated by red line and finally we have 6 take profit points which are indicated by blue lines.


Expert Advisor Advantages

  • Multi asset
  • Multi timeframe
  • Efficient risk/reward ratio
  • All positions have stop loss and take profit
  • Risk is adjustable
  • Partial closing
  • Trailing
  • Can be used for scalping
  • Start and stop time
  • Have built-in shark indicator
  • Possible to disable the auto trade and use the patterns in manual trading


Recommended Usage

  1. The Performance of the EA on higher timeframes is much better.
  2. It is important to have a good communication channel for connection with the broker server. Therefore, it is recommended to use the VPS.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - If you want to run multiple instances of this EA with different settings Use different MagicNumbers
  • ECN=true/false - If your account is ECN then set this parameter to true
  • startTime - The EA start trading at this time, and this is based on your broker time. If you don't want to have start time set it to -1;
  • stopTime - The EA stop trading at this time, and this is also based on your broker time. (At this time the EA stops opening new trades but the other functions are still working!) If you don't want to have stop time set it to 25;
  • trade=true/false - If you want to use this EA as a signal and do not want to use auto-trading then set this parameter to false
  • Alert=true/false - If you want to have alert on each new signals then set it to true
  • Show Patterns on Chart=true/false - If set this option to true then you will see the HARMONIC patterns on new chart! 
  • Close Chart on SL/TP- If set this option to true, When pattern hits stop loss or take profit or your positions trailed and closed that chart will be closed.
  • LIST=”EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD” - List of the instruments separated by comma which you want to monitor and trade
  • M1=false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • M5= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • M15= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • M30= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • H1= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • H4= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • D1= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • W1= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • Find patterns with Minimum SL=x Points
  • Reward/Risk This parameter set your take profit to Stop loss*Reward/Risk (If you want to have TP= SL set it to 1)
  • lot=0.01; - If you set it to some number other than zero then the fixed lot will be used by EA, otherwise the Lot will be calculated automatically based on the Risk parameter
  • Risk=0.5; - This is the amount of risk percentage. If the position hits stop loss then you will lose this much percentage of your account. This works only if you set Lot=0
  • PartialClose=true/false - If this option is true then your position will be closed partially at some percentage of take profit.
  • closeTpPercentage=50 - If you set this to 50 then some part of your position will be closed at half way of your take profit
  • closePercentage=30 - If you set this to 30 then 30% of your volume will be closed partially.
  • Trailing=false/true - If you set it true then your stop loss will be trailed if your position was in profit!
  • trailStep=100 - This parameter is in points so if you set it to 100 then your position will be trailed after it was 10 pips in profit!
















































Recommended products
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Legion Arisen
Toni Krasteva Krasteva
Experts
Welcome to the legion. We are happy to welcome you to become part of our legion. We developed our own scalping AI based on inner dependencies for each pair, trained it and added a little bit of price action. The result was a trading algorithm we called "Legion". It is adapted to work on any time frames, no grid, no martingale. Special optimization for EUR/USD and for... you can write us for more info. Last but not least, low drawdown, configurable stop loss and a custom trailing stop mechanism.
EA Stork
Mikhail Rudyk
Experts
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
Ichimoku Trade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the most probable direction of the price based on the divergence of volumes and consolidation of prices in the overbought/oversold areas. Filtering for opening trades is carried out by using a unique formula for calculating the price level - "magnet" (based on the Ichimoku indicator), where the price is highly probable to come within a few bars in the future. The EA contains a minimum of settings, which facilitates its usage. Recommended symbols: EURUSD 15m ; GBPUSD
Trinity Trend
Alexei Derbenev
Experts
The Trinity Trend Expert Advisor opens deals along the trend on the M15 timeframe on the GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF currency pairs. EURUSD and USDCAD can also be used. The presence of a trend is determined by a steady price movement over the last 3 days. Next, the rebound is analyzed using a number of indicators and a position is opened along the trend when the MA 34 is broken (examples are shown in the screenshots). Backtests were performed with stop loss = 5000 and take profit = 20. Semi-automatic
Experts Advisors Bima
David Antonius
Experts
Meet BIMA — your elite scalping weapon, forged for traders who demand precision, power, and profit in every tick of the market. BIMA isn’t just a trading robot — it’s a relentless market predator. Designed to hunt opportunities in the smallest price fluctuations, BIMA strikes with split-second execution and unshakable discipline. Every move is calculated, every entry is timed to perfection, and every exit is backed by a smart, adaptive algorithm that reads the market like an open book. Engineer
Golden Bee
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Bee is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk. EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones. This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.   + Position trailing stop is used.  + Winrate
Defensor FX
Giovanni Maccioni
Experts
DefensorFx is a professional automated trading system engineered with one primary objective: capital protection through intelligent market selectivity. Built for traders who prioritize stability and disciplined execution, DefensorFx combines advanced filtering technologies with a proprietary decision-making engine designed to operate only under favorable market conditions. The system was specifically optimized for the H4 timeframe , allowing it to focus on broader market structure while avoiding
Factor EA
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Factor EA   is a fully automated scalping strategy expert advisor that runs on the M1 timeframe. Advisor settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close the transaction, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the cost of opening losing trades. The EA is multifunctional and does not require a certain type of account for normal functioning. The EA’s mechanism of work is arranged so that before opening a
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Quantum Gold
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
It's an automated Forex strategy and programmed analytical system that allows you to sit back, relax and simply watch the Robot do its trick. After the parameters, scales and limits of your transactions have been provided by you, the Robot takes over and handles all the trades for you. This permits you to take control while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is especially designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold pairs). It works best with M5 H1 timeframe. The tradin
Buckeye Expert System
Joel Protusada
Experts
B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M    This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may l
Currency Strength EA
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the currency strength. It will look for quick exits where the trend changes. All exits are purposely designed to be with some profit at most times. The EA has in built margin protection to manage risk and exposure. Recommended leverage is 500 and above and minimum capital of $500. The lower the sprea
MSmasterEA Real Account
Milan Nesic
Experts
MSMasterEA - Automated Trading System for Profitable Trading in the Forex Market MSMasterEA is the result of Mr. Nodobody's extensive experience and expertise. As a certified forex trader with years of experience dating back to 2016, Mr. Nodobody has created this exceptional Expert Advisor to assist other traders in achieving profitability and facilitating their trading process. This Expert Advisor is based on Mr. Nodobody's personal strategy that he uses in his day-to-day trading. MS Master EA
Robot trading 002
Omar Talaoutou
Experts
"Experience the power of smart trading effortlessly! Always stay one step ahead of the market and enjoy automatic profits. Join those who have changed their trading style and achieved income without hassle. Say goodbye to complications and step into the world of easy profits! One automatic solution manages your trades and keeps you in the lead. Smart trading starts now! Market expertise is at your fingertips without complex data – just activate and go." Recommended Settings: Minimum balance: $50
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Air gold so good H1
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Air gold so good H1   is created based on price movements and time as well as mathematical ideals. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take  profit and stop loss. Such a system allows you to quickly increase your account balance and keep your losses in place. Profit and loss for each broker is not the same, try to test before using it. Don't rush to buy an EA, test it to be sure and like it before you buy it. The Expert is very simple to use. You don't ne
Maximize Your Gold
Loo Chun Sun
Experts
Ecn Maximize Profit Ultimate Ai Expert Advisor (MT4) Overview Ecn Maximize Profit is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, engineered specifically for ECN/STP brokers and focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe. It integrates 12 high-probability trading strategies with an AI-powered entry scoring system, enterprise-grade risk controls, and smart market filters to deliver consistent, sustainable returns. Key Features 12 Integrated Trading Strategies Support/Resistance
Worthwhile upgrade ea
Samir Tamir
Experts
Worthwhile EA is a forex trading bot that has been designed to make trades based on the SMC strategy. The SMC is based on the idea that the big market players, such as banks and Financial institutions, move the market. The theory is that if a trader can identify the direction of these big players' trades. One of the key features of Worthwhile EA is that it does Not use any of the risky trading strategies such as martingale or grid algorithms. Instead, it relies on a proper trade with a tiny Stop
RoyalEdge
Eduard Iutinskiy
Experts
RoyalEdge MT4 — Quantum Adaptive Hedging for XAUUSD (H1) Automated Expert Advisor for GOLD (XAUUSD) on H1 , built to operate in the highly volatile gold market using adaptive algorithms, noise filtering, and intelligent position management. Optimized for impulses, pullbacks, and liquidity “stop-hunts”. MIN deposit: from $100 (moderate risk) Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1 Key Features Quantum Dot Filter — filters market “noise” and false entries; trades only when there is enough movement “
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
5 (1)
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
EA Falcon
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Falcon is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The settings can be downloaded in the product discussion or yo
Harmonizer EA
Amir Hossein Moharreri
5 (1)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful  grid  trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm  to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is  not overfitted  to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameter
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Unmatched Performance with Controlled Risk EUROGEDDON EA is a 100% automatic Expert Advisor powered by ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE , designed to help small accounts grow steadily while keeping total control over your capital. With a lot size of 0.01 for every $200 in your account, it operates with very low risk and delivers minimal drawdown , showing an exceptional performance that you’ll want to see for yourself. Download the demo version and test it live. Don’t rely solely on
Elliot wave
Durmus Ozturk
Experts
İlk süreç, pazarın yorgunluk semptomlarını bolinger bandı ve hareketli ortalama göstergeleri ile tespit etmekle başlar. İşlem beklendiği gibi gitmezse, ikinci işlem başlar. İşlemi Avrupa ve ABD oturumları için makul bir kar veya zararla kapatır. eurusd 1 saat kullanılır. Ayda 3 veya 4 işlem . Sihir sayısı = Büyü sayısı İnp1_TimeStart = Süre Başlangıç ​​inp1_TimeEnd = Süre Sonu inp5_VolumePercent = satın al Yüzde Hacim inp11_mmMgInitialLots = satın al mm MgInitia
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
More from author
Strong Retracement Points
Farhad Kia
4.67 (3)
Indicators
SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! Key Features You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily! Displays closest significant support and resistance levels Update the le
FREE
Harmonic Shark pattern
Farhad Kia
Indicators
The Shark Pattern is dependent upon the powerful 88.6% retracement and the 113% Reciprocal Ratio, works extremely well retesting prior support/resistance points (0.886/1.13) as a strong counter-trend reaction. Represents a temporary extreme structure that seeks to capitalize on the extended nature of the Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave. The indicator demands immediate change in price action character following pattern completion. Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave utilized depends upon location of 88.6
Average True Power
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Strongest and Weakest Currency Analysis This product shows the strength of the main currencies in FOREX based on average pip gain/loss in different time-frames! Depending on the strength of the currency, the indicator colors changes from blue to red also the orders may also be changed, allowing you to find the strongest and weakest currency at a glance! Advantages Whatever your trading method and strategy are, it is always important to choose the correct pairs, so this indicator will help you a
Shark Expert Advisor
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is working based on our Shark indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22786 ). After forward testing this EA for more than 2 months and publishing live signals on our Telegram channel https://t.me/SharkChannel , we received so many positive feed-backs from the clients. Therefore, I decided to put this simple but nice EA on the Market! The robot is multi pair and multi timeframe. So it can monitor several instruments on different timeframes to find shark patterns and then trade
SRP Pro
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Indicators
Strong Retracement Points Pro edition! SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! If you are still hesitating to start using this wonderful tool, you can check this link to see how ef
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Advanced SRP
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Advanced SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) Tired of support and resistance indicators that constantly repaint, clutter your charts with irrelevant lines, and fail across different timeframes? It's time to stop guessing and start trading with institutional-grade clarity. Advanced SRP is not just another S/R tool; it's a definitive market structure indicator designed for the serious trader. It identifies and displays the most critical price levels where the market is statistically likely t
AlphaGrid Pro MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
AlphaGrid Pro                                                                                                                          See the market in full dimension.                                                                                                   Built for traders who demand more than a single indicator can tell them.   Overview AlphaGrid Pro is a professional
PivotMeridian MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
PivotMeridian is an advanced, visually optimized daily range and pivot mapping tool designed for professional manual traders. Instead of relying on static, intrusive chart overlays, it features a native, fully draggable dashboard that puts total control over historical analysis directly on your chart. Core Features Smart Daily Zones:  Highlights the exact High-to-Low range of previous trading days using semi-transparent, color-faded blocks. Zones are intelligently inset to prevent them from visu
Average True Power MT5
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Strongest and Weakest Currency Analysis This product shows the strength of the main currencies in FOREX based on average pip gain/loss in different time-frames! Depending on the strength of the currency, the indicator colors changes from blue to red also the orders may also be changed, allowing you to find the strongest and weakest currency at a glance! Advantages Whatever your trading method and strategy are, it is always important to choose the correct pairs, so this indicator will help you a
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Advanced SRP MT5
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Advanced SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) Tired of support and resistance indicators that constantly repaint, clutter your charts with irrelevant lines, and fail across different timeframes? It's time to stop guessing and start trading with institutional-grade clarity. Advanced SRP   is not just another S/R tool; it's a definitive market structure indicator designed for the serious trader. It identifies and displays the most critical price levels where the market is statistically likely
AlphaGrid Pro
Farhad Kia
Indicators
AlphaGrid Pro                                                                                                                          See the market in full dimension.                                                                                
PivotMeridian
Farhad Kia
Indicators
PivotMeridian is an advanced, visually optimized daily range and pivot mapping tool designed for professional manual traders. Instead of relying on static, intrusive chart overlays, it features a native, fully draggable dashboard that puts total control over historical analysis directly on your chart. Core Features Smart Daily Zones:  Highlights the exact High-to-Low range of previous trading days using semi-transparent, color-faded blocks. Zones are intelligently inset to prevent them from visu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review