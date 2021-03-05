Harmonic EA

You can use this Robot as a fully automated trading system. Or you can use it as a trigger for your entry points with your own trading systems.

Entry point, Stop loss and take profit are well defined based on Harmonic pattern!

Entry points are indicated by golden lines.

Stop loss is indicated by red line and finally we have 6 take profit points which are indicated by blue lines.





Expert Advisor Advantages

Multi asset

Multi timeframe

Efficient risk/reward ratio

All positions have stop loss and take profit

Risk is adjustable

Partial closing

Trailing

Can be used for scalping

Start and stop time

Have built-in shark indicator

Possible to disable the auto trade and use the patterns in manual trading





Recommended Usage

The Performance of the EA on higher timeframes is much better. It is important to have a good communication channel for connection with the broker server. Therefore, it is recommended to use the VPS.





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