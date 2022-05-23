GoldSSS

The robot was designed to work with gold on a 15-minute timeframe. It is easily optimized to work on all spot market instruments. But since gold has a large intraday trading range, it is optimal to use a robot to work with gold. It can be optimized for any timeframe. To work with currency pairs on accounts with 5 decimal places, the trailing stop and step must be multiplied by 10. Trailing stop allows you to take almost the entire price momentum.
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John Davis
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This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
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RoboTrandGOLD
Ilia Serov
Experts
The robot works effectively with the GOLD and XAUUSD tools on an hourly timeframe. There are no restrictions on instruments and timeframes. Equipped with a trailing stop, which allows you to take the greatest profit with the correct settings of the stop, step, correct choice of working volume and settings. The standard values contain the parameters by which it works on my account. With the exception of volume, this is an individual parameter.
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