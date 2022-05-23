GoldSSS
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The robot was designed to work with gold on a 15-minute timeframe. It is easily optimized to work on all spot market instruments. But since gold has a large intraday trading range, it is optimal to use a robot to work with gold. It can be optimized for any timeframe. To work with currency pairs on accounts with 5 decimal places, the trailing stop and step must be multiplied by 10. Trailing stop allows you to take almost the entire price momentum.