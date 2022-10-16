ZT Initial Balance

Initial Balance is a concept for the first hour of a trading session, lowest(starting) to highest point, that often determines important support / resistance for the next hours.

It is based on Fibonacci levels and offers very relevant levels of reaction.

Nowadays, it's mainly used for the first hour BEFORE the open.

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The advantage of this indicator lies here :

- you could define by yourself the period for YOUR Initial Balance (first hour of a trading session, one hour before the open, or whatever)

- you can choose for how many days, including the current, you can see the IB

- you can choose the fibonacci levels you want to see : 100, 123,6%, 150%, etc. Up to 600%.

- also a lot of options like shapes colors, font size and color, etc.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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ZT Scalper Bundle 1
Damien Joseph Marie Juge
Indicators
This Bundle offers an all-in-one tools for scalpers. Basic but effective. Powerfull together. Namely Breakout detector with pivot or ohlc and a colored MA to check the trend. --------------- It includes :  - Pivot levels with different parameters - Colored MA, to visualize trends and reversals - OHLC, to keep an eye on daily key levels. - BreakOut detector, to take advantage of breakouts on all UT and take the trend.
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kanwar manoria
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kanwar manoria 2026.04.08 23:14 
 

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Damien Joseph Marie Juge
240
Reply from developer Damien Joseph Marie Juge 2026.04.18 23:49
Just tested with MT4 version 4.00 build 1471 from 2026.03.15. Added a screen shot to the corresponding tab.
Would appreciate some details about what doesnt work, what occurs, what exact version you use, Metatrader orginal version or from some provider, etc.
And to correct your notation with 1 star if possible please :)
Thanks in advance.
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