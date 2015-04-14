Supply and Demand Indicator
- Indicators
- Roman Zhitnik
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 15 January 2018
This indicator allows to analyze a chart using the rule of supple and demand. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Chart zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and type of zones displaying are set as desired. The zone width can be displayed in pips. Font and color of the zone can be changed. You can also enable notifications when zones are touched. You can also enable alerts when price is in the zone, when a new zone is formed and when the zone is broken. Push notifications are available as well.
The indicator settings
- Print zones only after full outside bar close - display level only if potential zone is not touched;
- Type of zone - zone calculation principle:
- StandartZones - zone border is calculated using an average value of open and close prices of neighboring bars;
- ZonesWithFullCandles - zone border is calculated as Low of a bar which has formed a supply zone, or High of a bar which has formed a demand zone correspondingly;
- ZonesWithWicksOnly - zone border is calculated as the highest value among open/close prices of the bar which has formed the supply zone and the lowest value for the demand zone correspondingly;
- CertainZoneWidth - certain zone width
- EngulfZones — zones formed by engulf;
- Width of zone - zone width in pips (used if CertainZoneWidth is chosen as Type of zone);
- Colour of Supply levels - color of supply zones;
- Colour of Demand levels - color of demand zone;
- Draw zones with background - whether to fill zones with a color;
- Show the zone width - show width of zones (in pips);
- Font size of zone width display - zone width font size;
- Colour of zone size display - zone width font color;
- Turn on the alerter - enable sending notifications if zones of supply and demand are touched
- Alert when price is in zone — alert when price is in Demand or Supply zone;
- Alert when new zone formed — alert when new Demand or Supply zone formed;
- Alert when zone broken by price — alert when Demand or Supply zone broken;
- Use Push notifications - use push notifications.
Best SD indicator so far.