Supply and Demand Indicator

This indicator allows to analyze a chart using the rule of supple and demand. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Chart zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and type of zones displaying are set as desired. The zone width can be displayed in pips. Font and color of the zone can be changed. You can also enable notifications when zones are touched. You can also enable alerts when price is in the zone, when a new zone is formed and when the zone is broken. Push notifications are available as well.





