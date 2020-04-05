AurumSentinel

Aurum Sentinel doesn't predict the breakout. It's already standing at the level when it happens.

No indicators, no repainting, no discretionary judgment calls at 3 AM. It places real pending Stop orders at genuine standing price extremes and lets the market pull the trigger — then manages risk mechanically from the instant the trade opens.

Why Aurum Sentinel

1. It trades levels, not indicators

Every hour, Aurum Sentinel recalculates the highest high and lowest low over your chosen lookback window. But a fresh extreme isn't tradeable yet — a level only qualifies once it has stood untouched for a minimum age you control. This one filter is what separates a level worth defending from the last five minutes of noise, and it's the difference between a stop order that gets run over and one that catches a genuine breakout.

2. Risk is defined before the trade exists

The stop-loss is submitted in the same request as the entry order — there is never a moment where a position exists without a resting stop. That stop is parked and does not move while the trade is negative; it only tightens once the trade has moved into profit by a distance you set. You define your worst case per trade before you ever click "attach to chart."

3. One EA, unlimited symbols

Most portfolio setups mean running one EA instance per chart, per symbol, tracking a dozen sets of inputs separately. Aurum Sentinel runs any number of symbols from a single chart attachment, each with its own stop-loss, trail, lookback and take-profit — configured as one compact input string.

4. No martingale. No grid. No hedging tricks.

Lot size is fixed (or scales linearly with balance) — there is no doubling down, no basket averaging, no "recovery mode." Every trade risks a known, bounded amount. What you see in the backtest is the mechanics you get live — nothing is hidden in a recovery algorithm.

How it works

  1. Level detection — on every new 1-minute bar, Aurum Sentinel scans the lookback window for the current high/low, plus an optional deeper 2×-lookback level.
  2. Age filter — a level only becomes a valid order target once price has been away from it for at least your configured minimum age. This is the core anti-fakeout mechanism.
  3. Order placement — a Buy Stop is placed at the qualified high, a Sell Stop at the qualified low, both with a stop-loss attached at submission. Orders are only placed inside your configured trading window and are swept daily at your configured cancel hour.
  4. Persistence — once placed, orders are left alone through near-misses; they are only re-anchored if the underlying level itself moves.
  5. Exit management — while a trade is negative, the stop does not move. Once profit clears your trail-start distance, the stop trails the peak, tightening only. An optional fixed take-profit can be set independently.

What's inside

  • Multi-symbol from a single chart, one input string per symbol
  • Configurable lookback window and minimum level age, per symbol
  • Fixed stop-loss on every order, attached at placement — never a naked position
  • Optional trailing stop (tighten-only, activates at a profit threshold you set)
  • Optional fixed take-profit, independent of trailing
  • Optional second, deeper stop at the 2×-lookback level for stronger setups
  • Configurable daily trading window (placement hour / cancel hour, server time)
  • Fixed-lot or balance-scaled position sizing
  • Spread and slippage guards before every order
  • Per-symbol order-filling mode handling for broker compatibility
  • AutoTrading / trade-permission checks — no error spam when disabled
  • No indicators, no grid, no martingale, no hedging-based recovery logic

Backtest results

Strategy Tester, "Every tick based on real ticks," 0.1 lots. Optimized on an in-sample window, validated on an untouched out-of-sample window that follows it. Past performance — including backtested performance — does not guarantee future results; use these as evidence of mechanical soundness, not a promise.

Setting (SL / Trail / Lookback / MinAge) Symbol Sample Trades Profit Factor Notes
10.0 / 2.8 / 48h / 4h (shipped default) XAUUSD Out-of-sample 76 2.44 Max DD ~2.5% at 0.1 lots
5.0 / 1.5 / 72h / 8h XAUUSD Out-of-sample 1.95 77% win rate, lower frequency
8.0 / 0.9 / 216h / 12h XAUUSD Out-of-sample Low (~2/week) Very high Small sample — treat as a low-frequency/selective profile, not a headline number
0.0050 / 0.0010 / 120h / 12h GBPUSD Out-of-sample ~1.0–1.2 Marginal; validate per-pair before relying on it

Every symbol should be validated solo before being added to a live pair list. The mechanism is generic, but spread, session liquidity and typical range differ enough per instrument that a config validated on gold is not a validated config on anything else.

Recommended setup

Shipped default (edit the Pairs input to change):

XAUUSD:10.0:2.8:48:4

Format: SYMBOL:SL:TRAIL[:LOOKBACK_H[:MINAGE_H[:TP]]] — SL/TRAIL/TP in the symbol's price units, comma-separated for multiple symbols, e.g.:

XAUUSD:10.0:2.8:48:4,GBPUSD:0.0050:0.0010:120:12
  • TRAIL = 0 disables trailing entirely (fixed SL/TP bracket only)
  • TP omitted or 0 disables the take-profit (default)

Recommended conditions: an ECN/low-spread broker, a VPS for uninterrupted uptime through the daily placement window, and a demo run on your own broker's execution before committing real size — live fills and latency are never identical to a backtest.

Backtesting tip: the EA's logic is timeframe-independent, but if you're watching a run in the Strategy Tester's visual mode, load the chart on M5 — pending-order placement and the trail following price are noticeably easier to follow at that zoom level than on M1 or higher timeframes.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, hedging or netting account
  • Works on any chart timeframe (internally driven by 1-minute data and a timer, not the chart period) — attach to one chart of any symbol/timeframe. M5 is simply the easiest to watch in the Strategy Tester's visual mode.
  • AutoTrading enabled
  • A broker that supports pending Stop orders and standard PositionModify / OrderModify on the traded symbols

Who this is for

  • Traders who want a mechanical, rules-based execution layer with a defined worst-case per trade
  • Traders comfortable validating and tuning lookback/age/SL parameters per instrument rather than expecting one universal setting to work everywhere
  • Portfolio-style use across several symbols from a single chart

Who this is not for

  • Anyone looking for a martingale/grid recovery system — this EA does not have one
  • Anyone expecting a "set once, ignore forever" system with zero monitoring; live trailing depends on your broker's execution latency and should be demo-tested first

FAQ

Does it repaint or use indicators? No — levels are calculated directly from price history each bar; nothing is redrawn after the fact.

Does it need re-optimization over time? Markets are regime-dependent; the included defaults were validated on a specific historical window. Periodic re-validation on recent data is good practice for any breakout system.

Can I run it on more than one symbol? Yes — that's the primary design. Add symbols to the input string; each gets independent parameters.

What timeframe should the chart be? Any — the EA runs on a millisecond timer and reads 1-minute data internally regardless of the attached chart's period.

Does trailing work the same live as in the tester? The tester trails with zero latency; live trailing sends a real PositionModify request to your broker per step. On fast moves, live results can lag a backtest — this is a broker/ network characteristic of MT5 itself, not specific to this EA. Set TRAIL=0 for a latency-independent fixed SL/TP bracket if you prefer.

Version history

v1.00 — Initial public release. Multi-symbol pending-stop straddle at standing price extremes, configurable min-level-age filter, fixed SL, optional tighten-only trailing stop, optional fixed TP, optional deeper second stop, per-symbol order-filling handling, AutoTrading permission guard.

Risk disclosure

Trading foreign exchange, metals and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including any backtested or simulated performance shown above, is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and validate this EA on a demo account under your own broker's conditions before trading it live.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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