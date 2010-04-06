Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5

Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5

Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming).

EA Features & Strategy

  • No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting.

  • RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determine Buy or Sell entries. (Settings are fully customizable).

  • No Martingale: This EA uses a Fixed Lot size to ensure better capital management and easier risk control compared to Martingale strategies.

  • No Individual SL/TP: The EA does not set Stop Loss or Take Profit for individual orders. Instead, it utilizes a "Basket Close" (Closing all orders simultaneously).

  • Dual Closing Systems: * Close All: Closes all Buy and Sell orders together once the total profit reaches the target  * Side-Specific Close: Closes Buy and Sell orders separately.

    • Note: To disable either system, set the profit target to an unreachable amount (e.g., 9,999 USD).

  • Rebate Focus: The primary goal is to maximize lot volume while maintaining small profits (depending on settings) to ensure the account's sustainability.

Recommendations

  • Minimum Deposit: 10,000 USD (or a Cent Account).

  • Currency Pairs: Supports all pairs.

    • High Volatility: XAUUSD (Gold).

    • Low Volatility/Safe: EURUSD or other major pairs.

  • Account Type: Any account type. However, Low Spread accounts are highly recommended as they allow the EA to close orders faster.

Important: Please test on a Demo Account before trading with real funds to optimize your settings and increase profitability.


If you encounter any issues or have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. Contact me right away—I'm here to help!

