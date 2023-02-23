MSC Line EA MT5

Live signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller


[MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601]

! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$

This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries.

Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • NZDCAD
  • AUDNZD

Designed with both efficiency and reliability in mind, this EA ensures optimized performance while minimizing risks. Perfect for traders seeking a robust and intelligent tool to enhance their trading journey.

Let the power of experience and innovation work for you!

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

EA SETUP

  • Run EA on three separate charts: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
  • Timeframe for all charts: m15.
  • Nothing extra is required(Recommend use default setting).

REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT

  • Leverage >= 1 : 500
  • Balance >= $500 (or equivalent in your currency)
  • Account currency: no restrictions

Risk settings

  • Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread
  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
  • Allow Hedging - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol
  • Allow Trading on Holidays - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter
  • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions

Others

  • Trade Comment - comment for orders
  • UID (1...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
  • ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel

 

 

 

 


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UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
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