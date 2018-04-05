Crow Scalper

Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart:

Key Features:

  1. Optimal for Ranging Markets: Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits.

  2. Martingale Strategy: The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancing your chances of recovering losses and achieving overall profitability.

  3. Low Take Profit Settings: To ensure you secure profits consistently, the EA allows you to set a low take profit target. Grab those profits and keep the momentum going!

  4. Adjustable Stop Loss: You have the flexibility to set your stop loss as high as necessary. Whether it's a small buffer or a wider safety net, you can adjust it to suit your trading style and market conditions.

  5. Max Loss System: Worried about large drawdowns? Our EA includes a Max Loss System, which automatically terminates trades if they reach a predetermined loss threshold. For instance, if you're trading with a large lot size (e.g., 10 lots) and your position is down by $1000, the EA can automatically close the trade, protecting your account from further losses.

  6. User-Friendly Interface: The EA is designed with a straightforward interface, making it easy for traders of all experience levels to set their preferred parameters and start trading.

Why Choose Our MT5 EA?

  • Consistent Profits: Focus on capturing small, frequent profits in ranging markets, ensuring steady growth in your trading account.
  • Risk Management: The combination of adjustable stop losses and the Max Loss System ensures that your account is protected from significant drawdowns.
  • Adaptability: Customize the EA to fit your trading strategy and risk tolerance with adjustable settings for take profit, stop loss, and max loss thresholds.
  • Automation: Let the EA handle the complexities of the Martingale strategy, freeing you from manual trading and allowing you to focus on other opportunities.


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This EA work best at ranging market.

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How to use



1. Go to Higher time frame looking for ranging market

2. Count range for stoploss at the last swing high and swing low

3. Go to lower time frame e.g M5

4. Set the delay for 4 minutes (280) seconds. this way the EA will check the price right before the current candle close, it will give us better entry

5. set TP as low as well because we want to take profit fast and compounding our win 

==============================================================


P.S i didn't test it on live market yet due to lack of time. but i will add it later in the next update


Warning!! we use martingale system so set the initial lot and martingale as low as possible


TRADE SAFELY


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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