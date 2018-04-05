Crow Scalper

Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart:

User-Friendly Interface : The EA is designed with a straightforward interface, making it easy for traders of all experience levels to set their preferred parameters and start trading.

Max Loss System : Worried about large drawdowns? Our EA includes a Max Loss System, which automatically terminates trades if they reach a predetermined loss threshold. For instance, if you're trading with a large lot size (e.g., 10 lots) and your position is down by $1000, the EA can automatically close the trade, protecting your account from further losses.

Adjustable Stop Loss : You have the flexibility to set your stop loss as high as necessary. Whether it's a small buffer or a wider safety net, you can adjust it to suit your trading style and market conditions.

Low Take Profit Settings : To ensure you secure profits consistently, the EA allows you to set a low take profit target. Grab those profits and keep the momentum going!

Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancing your chances of recovering losses and achieving overall profitability.

Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits.





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This EA work best at ranging market.



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How to use









1. Go to Higher time frame looking for ranging market

2. Count range for stoploss at the last swing high and swing low

3. Go to lower time frame e.g M5

4. Set the delay for 4 minutes (280) seconds. this way the EA will check the price right before the current candle close, it will give us better entry

5. set TP as low as well because we want to take profit fast and compounding our win

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P.S i didn't test it on live market yet due to lack of time. but i will add it later in the next update





Warning!! we use martingale system so set the initial lot and martingale as low as possible





TRADE SAFELY