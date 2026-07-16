GridMaker

🚀 Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0!

Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0, your ultimate intelligent trading companion.

Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery. Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagement, this EA handles the heavy lifting while you focus on your life.

🌟 Why Choose GridMaker 2.0? (Key Advantages)

  • 🎯 Hit Your Goals and Relax: Simply set your desired dollar amount ( GlobalTargetUSD ), and once the EA hits that combined profit, it automatically clears the board, deletes all pending orders, and safely waits for the next prime setup .

  • 📈 Dynamic Trailing Stop: Don't leave money on the table. The built-in Trailing Stop feature locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, protecting your gains from sudden pullbacks .

  • 🧠 Intelligent Self-Cleaning Grid: The system constantly monitors itself. If the market is stagnant, it automatically refreshes stale orders, deletes duplicate pending orders, and ensures your trading environment is perfectly clean and optimized .

Ready to take the emotion out of your trading and let smart automation take the wheel? Get GridMaker 2.0 today and upgrade your trading arsenal!


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The script allows users to easily one click for adjust lot order, buy, sell and close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in USD. BUY - Click for order long position. LOT - standard 0.1 lot. You can adjustable in control panel. SELL  - Click for order short position. CLOSE ALL  - Click for close all position. CLOSE BUY  - Click for close all only long position. CLOSE SELL  - Click for close all only short position. TAKE PROFIT (USD) - standard 10 USD. You can  adj
Number one iForex
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Experts
Number one iForex  "Number one iForex" is a expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery and money management algorithm. Only one trade at a time.  Settings Description Start Time (Hour) - Standard 1 AM. (You can adjustable). End Time (Hour) - Standard 11 PM. (You can adjustable). Magic Number - Standard 123456 (You can adjustable). Auto buy -  Standard true (You can adjustable to false for stop automatic open long position). Auto sell - Standard true (You can
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Experts
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
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