EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 10.71
- Updated: 13 April 2023
- Activations: 10
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval.
The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation.
Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping.
The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready.
The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant drawdowns.
The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.
When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.
Timeframe: M5
For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
- Low spread accounts are required.
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.
- Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
- VPS.
- Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
- Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).
- Download the set file: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81403#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=40029239
- if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
For the Strategy Tester:
- Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
- For testing, it is recommended to use:
- Methods of modeling ticks:
- M1 OHLC
- Real ticks.
- All Ticks.
Symbols:
- EURUSD
- USDCHF
- EURAUD
- EURJPY
- EURCHF
- AUDCAD
- CHFJPY
- EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
- ...
- AUDCHF
- Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
- OFF / TF_For_All_Symbols / TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately / Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
- Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.
- Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
- User_Balance - user-defined balance;
- Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
- Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
- Order Type - trading direction;
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
- Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
- Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
- Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
- http / https - protocol for downloading economic news;
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT setting - GMT settings;
- GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
- GMT Mode - manual setting;
- GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
- Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).
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>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<
Nun möchte ich meine Bewertung nach 3 Wochen testen auf einem Demo ECN Account abgeben. Die erste Woche mit den Standardeinstellungen ist nicht viel passiert. Es waren insgesamt 2 Trades mit einem Minimalen Gewinn. Die ersten Einstellungen die ich dann angepasst habe und welche schon bessere Gewinne erzielten, waren die Max Spread Einstellungen. Zwar sieht es bei mir nicht so schlecht aus bei RoboForex, dennoch habe ich den Max Spread sozusagen abgeschaltet. Schon waren mehr Trades in der "Nacht". Somit habe ich dann die Einstellung vorgenommen. Die Tradingzeiten. Der EA nutzt wohl 3 Strategien, wobei ich bis jetzt nur eine gesehen habe. Ich habe die Tradingzeit für die erste von 21:00 bis 22:00 angepasst. Die zweite dann von 22:00-23:00 und die dritte von 23:00 bis 23:59. Und schon habe ich ein paar Ergebnisse die letzten Wochen die ganz gut sind. Natürlich benutze ich auch den Nachrichtenfilter. Außerdem musste ich USDCHF abschalten. Dieser wollte einfach nicht und machte eher Verluste wie gewinne. Also für mich alles in allem ein sehr guter EA. Der Programmierer beantwortete meine Fragen. Das Geld ist er auf jeden Fall Wert. Ich werde noch paar Wochen testen und dann damit Live gehen. Aktuell liegt sein DD bei 1,4% sodass ich hier deutlich mehr Lot Größe einstellen sollte- dann gibt es auch höheren Gewinn :)