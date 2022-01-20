Spread And Swap Dashboard is a nice tool that lets us know all the minimum and maximum spreads of the instruments that we trade.

In addition to the spread information we also find the Bid & Ask values that always are very useful.

We also considered it important to include positive and negative swap values so that we can better evaluate possible strategies of Carry Trade.

The tool proves useful in times of high volatility to record all the values of spreads and have a better understanding of the conditions offered by the various brokers.

In order to record values, the indicator must be left active on the chart and will record all values from the time of loading to the time of removal.

Functionalities and Graphic objects on chart

SYMBOL: clicking on Symbol label the relative chart will be opened

ASK

BID

SPREAD

MIN SPREAD this values are registered when you upload the indicator on chart, to know the max spread leave the dashboard on the chart

MAX SPREAD this values are registered when you upload the indicator on chart, to know the max spread leave the dashboard on the chart

TICK VALUE

SWAP LONG

SWAP SHORT





Input Values

COLUMNS SETTINGS

Show Ask



Show Bid



Show Spread



Show Min Spread



Show Max Spread



Show Tick Value



Show Swap Long



Show Swap Short

COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS

X



Y



Titles Color



Ask Color



Bid Color



Spread Color



Min Spread Color



Max Spread Color



Tick Value Color



Negative Swap Color



Positive Swap Color



Symbol Rectangle Width



Rectangle Width



Rectangle Heigh



Font Size

NEW_CHART_TO_OPEN:

Open_in_A_New_Chart - TimeFrame to open chart when click on Symbol buttons



User Template to add on chart opened (saved on your MT4 directory)



Apply symbol to all open charts



SYMBOLS

Forex_Suffix_Symbols (to manage Broker Suffix)



SYMBOL LIST: current symbol or list



Setting 50 symbols



