Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart!

What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides real-time values for essential technical indicators in one compact panel. No more cluttered charts or endless manual checking! This tool displays the latest values of popular indicators like ATR, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, and CCI – all in one place, updated automatically with each new tick.

Why Use Indicator Values Panel? Real-Time Indicator Tracking – The panel updates automatically, ensuring you always see the latest indicator readings. Saves Time & Effort – No need to manually check multiple indicators. All key values are displayed in one organized panel. Customizable & User-Friendly – Choose which indicators you want to see and adjust colors, fonts, and sizes for a personalized experience. Professional & Minimalist Design – Keep your charts clean while still having access to crucial data. Works on Any Symbol & Timeframe – Whether you're trading forex, stocks, or crypto, this tool is your ultimate companion. No Performance Impact – Optimized for efficiency, it runs smoothly without slowing down your platform.

Supported Indicators & Logic Here's a detailed breakdown of the indicators included: ATR (Average True Range) – Displays the volatility level of the market, helping you determine potential stop-loss levels. RSI (Relative Strength Index) – Measures overbought and oversold conditions to identify potential reversal points. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) – Includes MACD Line, Signal Line, and Histogram for trend strength and direction. Stochastic Oscillator – Displays %K and %D values to gauge momentum shifts and potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands – Shows the Upper, Middle, and Lower bands, providing insights into volatility and price action behavior. CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – Measures price deviation from its average, indicating overbought or oversold conditions.

Customizable Display Panel Design – Adjust background color, text color, font type, and size to match your trading environment. Adjustable Positioning – Move the panel anywhere on your chart to ensure optimal visibility without obstruction. Enable/Disable Indicators – Only display the indicators you need, keeping your interface clean and efficient.

How It Works 1 Simply attach Indicator Values Panel to any chart. 2 Select which indicators you want to track. 3 The panel automatically updates in real-time with the latest values. 4 Adjust the settings to personalize the panel's appearance and layout. 5 Focus on trading while the panel does the heavy lifting for you!

Who is This For? Day Traders – Quickly assess market conditions without switching between multiple indicators. Swing Traders – Monitor key technical levels in a compact and efficient format. Scalpers – Get real-time data updates to make split-second trading decisions. Algorithmic Traders – Use it alongside EAs for better strategy execution and confirmation.

Get It Now for Only $30! For just $30, you can streamline your trading workflow and enhance your technical analysis with this powerful panel. Save time, stay informed, and make better trading decisions with Indicator Values Panel!

Need support? Have questions? Feel free to contact me via direct message – I'm here to help!

Upgrade your trading experience today with Indicator Values Panel!



