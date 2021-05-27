Macd MT4 Send Telegram


I have finished robot sending images to telegram according to Macd signal. When there is a Main signal of candle 1 > 0 and candle 2 < 0 . there will be 1 image sent to telegram. The red line in the picture means that the robot will send the picture to telegram to let you know

I personally used the hammer candle system to follow the market with over 30 products, you can refer to the links below https://t.me/New_Hammer_Group

There are 3 simple steps to use right away: 1: create telegram channel, 2: enter id and token information when using robot , 3: allow robot to send pictures to telegram by adding link  https://api.telegram.org   to mt4 . I will make videos for detailed instructions 

https://youtu.be/6blMF_XXhfo


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Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
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5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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