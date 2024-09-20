Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair

Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator

Overview:

Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs.

This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends.

(The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles)

Key Features:

  • Real-Time High/Low Tracking: The indicator dynamically tracks and displays High and Low values for the seven major currency pairs, including:
    • AUDUSD - Australian Dollar/US Dollar
    • EURUSD - Euro/US Dollar
    • GBPUSD - British Pound/US Dollar
    • NZDUSD - New Zealand Dollar/US Dollar
    • USDCAD - US Dollar/Canadian Dollar
    • USDCHF - US Dollar/Swiss Franc
    • USDJPY - US Dollar/Japanese Yen
  • Customizable Candle Range: Choose the Number of Candles to look back and the Time Frame, making it adaptable to your trading style and analysis needs.
  • Alerts on Breach: Receive instant alerts when the current price breaches the recorded High or Low values, helping you make timely trading decisions.
  • Comprehensive Display: The indicator shows detailed information on the chart, including:
    • Selected Currency Pair: Displays whether the pair is selected for monitoring.
    • High and Low Values: Shows the High and Low values over the chosen number of candles.
    • Current BID Price: Provides the current BID price for each currency pair.
    • Candle Range Information: Displays the number of candles currently being used and the maximum available for each pair.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easily integrate with your MetaTrader platform and view critical data without cluttering your chart.

How It Works:

Upon initialization, the indicator calculates the High and Low values for each major currency pair based on the selected time frame and number of candles. It then displays this information on the chart and alerts you whenever the current price breaches these key levels. This helps you stay on top of significant price movements and adjust your trading strategy accordingly.

Benefits:

  • Stay Informed: Receive real-time alerts to capitalize on significant price movements.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your trading preferences with adjustable candle range and time frame settings.
  • Decision Making: Use the displayed information to make trading decisions and optimize your strategy.

Requirements:

  • MetaTrader4
  • Basic understanding of Forex trading and technical analysis.

Get Started:

The Notifications of Prices exceeding Thresholds are Prompted 

*On the timeframe the program is running on a chart

*So if it is running on 1 Minute TimeFrame you will receive Threshold Notifications every Minute

*if you are running on the 4 hour time frame you will receive the notifications every 4 hours 

*regardless if they occur within the 4 hours same with the 1 min and any other chart timeframe 


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This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Lee Samson
5 (1)
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Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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