Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs.

Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level.

Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level.

Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs.

Parameter inputs

Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments

Percentage risk trigger for Account

Alerts

Chart Alert



Mail Alert



Push Notification Alert

Alert Reset Interval

Interval alerts in seconds

Show Non Forex Rows

Show or hide non forex related instruments

Panel location, Panel Width adjustments

Keep your risk in check, know how much you are risking on the each base pair going.

GBPCHF - LONG - 1% risk

EURGBP - SHORT - 1% risk

That is 2% on the GBP to go LONG.











































