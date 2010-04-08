Master Pivot
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Master Pivot indicator is a very interesting generator of static levels based on historical percentage variation.
The levels are completely customizable changing the input numbers.
Period can also be modified to select the preferred Time Frame.
The color is flexible so you can change color easily, we recommend a red color upper and lower green for a contrarian style, conversely instead for a style follower trend.
This indicator used in a confluent way offers some really interesting ideas.
Input Values
- TimeFrame Period
- LEVELS SETTINGS
- Up Medium Price Enable (true/false)
- Level Up 1
- Level Up 2
- Level Up 3
- Level Up 4
- Level Up 5
- Down Medium Price Enable (true/false)
- Level Down 1
- Level Down 2
- Level Down 3
- Level Down 4
- Level Down 5
- COLOR SETTINGS
- Color_Up
- Color_Zero_Up
- Style_Up
- Width_Up
- Color_Down
- Color_Zero_Down
- Style_Down
- Width_Down