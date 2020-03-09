AsianDragon
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The advisor determines the candle formations of the two timeframes (current and one timeframe below) and starts working towards the most likely price move. Main analyzable ligaments:
- Head-shoulders + flag;
- Head-shoulders + double top;
- Flag + tapering triangle;
- Absorption + hammer.
Each transaction has a Stop-loss and Take-Profit. Each transaction is independent. Hazardous methods of work are not used.
It is recommended to use currency pairs for the default settings:
GBPUSD 15m и EURUSD 15m.
You must use a remote server (VPS).
Settings:
- Accuracy of strategy (0-100) - The degree of accuracy in determining the figures of technical analysis;
- MaxRisk - The level of risk for calculating the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk is zero, the lot is the same;
- Take Profit - Take-Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop-loss;
- Comment to order - Comment to orders;
- Start Trailing Stop - Start a trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Step of the trailing stop;
- Time management - Inclusion of time management;
- Start hour - The hour of commencement of trade;
- Start Minute - Minute of commencement of trade;
- End hour - The end of work hour;
- End minute - Minute of the end of work;
- Max Slippage - Maximum level of slippage;
- Max Spread - Limitation of the maximum spread;
- Magic Number - A magic number to distinguish "their" warrants from "strangers";