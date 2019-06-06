M1Arrows MT4 Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 June 2019
M1Arrows is a MT4 trend arrows Indicator
* Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Signal 5 Main 20 + Signal 20 Main 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20
(Screenshot1)
Add the indicator with first setting,
then add it again to the same graph with other settings.
You can add as many as you want, but 2 M1Arrows in just one graph is enought
Never open orders againt the slow setting trend
Do not open more than 3 orders per slow setting trend
It will work better in Europe/USA markets,
* M15 Day Trade Setup: Signal 20 main 80 + Signal 10 Main 40 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 40
(Screenshot2)
TIP: It is strongly recomended to use also a signals filter indicator.
Fibonacci ZigArcs Indicator was created to do it.
Zag parameter 20 filters other indicators signals in M1 and M15
VERY GOOD!!