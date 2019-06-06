M1Arrows MT4 Indicator

M1Arrows is a MT4 trend arrows Indicator



* Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Signal 5 Main 20 + Signal 20 Main 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20

(Screenshot1)

Add the indicator with first setting,

then add it again to the same graph with other settings.

You can add as many as you want, but 2 M1Arrows in just one graph is enought



Never open orders againt the slow setting trend

Do not open more than 3 orders per slow setting trend

It will work better in Europe/USA markets,

* M15 Day Trade Setup: Signal 20 main 80 + Signal 10 Main 40 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 40

(Screenshot2)



TIP: It is strongly recomended to use also a signals filter indicator.

Fibonacci ZigArcs Indicator was created to do it.

Zag parameter 20 filters other indicators signals in M1 and M15

