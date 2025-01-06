Quantum Currency Array Indicator

This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those in congestion and those about to develop a trend, all in your chosen timeframe.

The Quantum Currency Array indicator displays all the 28 currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies as featured in the Quantum CSI namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, and the NZD. In displaying all the pairs in an array, this gives an instant view of their relative trend strength and reveals this relationship in a visual and intuitive manner in three very powerful ways.

First, the indicator displays the 28 currency pairs in a ranked list, ordered by the strength of the trend. The currency pair with the greatest momentum and steepest uptrend appears at the top of the list – in other words the most bullish. The one with the greatest momentum and steepest downtrend appears at the bottom – in other words the most bearish. All the other pairs are then ranked accordingly, and color coded from red at the bottom through to yellow and into green at the top of the ranking table. Currency pairs in congestion appear in the middle of the table and are colored yellow.

Alongside the ranking list is a second column. This signals whether a particular currency pair is approaching an overbought or an oversold state, thereby providing an opportunity to profit from any trend reversal, and get into a strong position early. These states are signaled in two ways. First that a currency pair is approaching such as state, and second when it has arrived at the extreme. These signals are color coded as a dark blue or dark red for the ‘approaching an extreme’, and then bright blue or bright red once the pair is ‘at an extreme’. These are shown as follows:
  • If the pair is at an overbought state : OB on a bright blue background
  • If the pair is approaching an overbought state : (OB) on a dark blue background
  • If the pair is at an oversold state : OS on a bright red background
  • If the pair is approaching an oversold state : (OS) on a dark red background
Once any of these signals appears beside a currency pair, it is flagging the potential for an impending change in direction of the trend, which can then be considered further by analysis of the chart. For example, if the EUR/GBP is seen near the top of the table, and beside it is an OB signal, it means that although the uptrend is seemingly strong, the bullish strength driving it may be reaching an exhaustion point, and starting to diminish with a possible change in direction in due course. Time to check this on the charts.

Second, the indicator displays the same 28 major currency pairs as lines that diffuse out creating the array, with varying magnitudes depending on the strength and inclination of each currency pair’s trend. This means the order in which they appear vertically, follows the same ranking in the table alongside, but as a graphical display, instantly, visually and numerically revealing the actual steepness of each currency pair’s trend. In other words, the stronger the trend, the steeper the line. What you are seeing on the array is the directional momentum of all 28 currency pairs on one indicator, and in any timeframe.

Third,It will give you an instant heads up to divergence across a currency complex. The easiest example here is with the Japanese yen. On the array we should expect to see all the currency pairs on either one side of the mid point, or the other. After all, if the flow of sentiment for the yen is universal, then we should see all the yen pairs aligned accordingly, either with selling of the Japanese yen or buying. If not, then we have some divergence, and the flow of sentiment is not universal. If you are trading a pair which is perhaps counter to broad sentiment, then this is a higher risk proposition. The currency array will reveal this instantly and visually, and across all the timeframes with a single click and on ONE chart.


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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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The VWAP indicator is another of our suite of volume indicators and one which was first referred to in 1988 when it appeared in an article entitled “The Total Cost Of Transactions On The NYSE” in the March edition of the Journal Of Finance from that year, which went on to explain its importance, particularly from an institutional perspective, which underpins its significance in appreciating the power and importance of this indicator. In many ways, it is akin to the volume price analysis methodol
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If you've been trading for any time, you will almost certainly have come across the concept of support and resistance. This powerful and simple concept lies at the heart of technical analysis. It forms the cornerstone of price action trading. Strange to consider therefore, that such a key component of the traders chart has largely been ignored. Most Forex traders still draw their lines manually, leading to a crude interpretation of these key levels. Even those companies who have developed a trad
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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We don’t want to become boring, but the US dollar is the most important currency for all traders, and not just in Forex. Trading without a clear view of the US dollar is like driving in fog. Sooner or later you are going to crash – it’s just a question of when. That’s why at Quantum we have developed two US dollar indices. The first is the Quantum DXY, and the second is the Quantum USDX. So what’s the difference? Well, the reason we created the Quantum USDX is that many Forex traders believe tha
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Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report? What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT5 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Currency pairs never go up or down in a straight line. They rise and fall constantly, creating pullbacks and reversals. And with each rise and fall, so your emotions rise and fall. Hope, then fear, then hope. This is when the market will try to frighten you out of a strong position. It is when you are most vulnerable. But not if you have the Quantum Trend Monitor. And here, you even get two indicators for the price of one! The Quantum Trend Monitor has been designed to absorb these temporary pau
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This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Trading the currency markets is a complex business, not least since we are dealing with pairs of currencies, and by inference, pairs of economies. All economies around the world are interlinked, and reflected in the constant ebb and flow of currency strength and weakness. The problem for us as traders is monitoring so many pairs simultaneously, since every pair does not move independently, but reflects the interrelated nature of this market. The Quantum Currency Heatmap delivers the information
Quantum Live Camarilla Levels Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The words powerful, unique and game changing are ones that are often over used when applied to trading indicators, but for the MT5 Quantum Camarilla levels indicator, they truly describe this new and exciting indicator completely. Why? Because the indicator has something to offer every trader, from the systematic to the discretionary and from swing trading to breakout trading. And it’s not an indicator which is simply used for entries. The Camarilla indicator delivers in all areas, from getting
Quantum Market Strength Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The Market Strength Indicator (MSI) is yet another in our stable of volume-based indicators, and as such, is a must-have tool for trading virtually any type of market and across a myriad of applications from trend trading to swing trading, scalping, and much more. While its sister indicator, the Currency Strength Indicator (CSI), helps you analyze which currencies are oversold, overbought, correlating, and trending, the MSI or Market Strength Indicator does this also, but in this case, for all m
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