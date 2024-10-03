Trading System Double Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Trading System Double Trend - an independent trading system consisting of several indicators. Determines the direction of the general trend and gives signals in the direction of price movement.
Can be used for scalping, intraday or weekly trading.
Features
Input parameters are configured for each trend in the system.
How to use
General trend - light green line, if it is above the price - the trend is downward, if below the price - the trend is upward. When the trend changes, there are signal arrows.
Signal trend - light blue line that follows the price. Blue arrow with the downward trend - signal to sell. Red arrow with the upward trend - signal to buy. If the arrow is directed against the trend - signal to exit.
Can be used for scalping, intraday or weekly trading.
Features
- Works on any time frames and trading instruments (forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.)
- Simple visual reading of information that does not load the chart
- The indicator does not repaint and does not complete signals
- Works only when the candle closes
- There are several types of alerts for signals
- Simple in visual understanding, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow the simple recommendations of the signals.
Input parameters are configured for each trend in the system.
- General trend - Determines the general trend
- Signal trend - gives signals for entries and exits.
- Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email - Use alerts when signal arrows and stops appear.
- Sound for signals - Sound file for signals.
How to use
General trend - light green line, if it is above the price - the trend is downward, if below the price - the trend is upward. When the trend changes, there are signal arrows.
Signal trend - light blue line that follows the price. Blue arrow with the downward trend - signal to sell. Red arrow with the upward trend - signal to buy. If the arrow is directed against the trend - signal to exit.
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