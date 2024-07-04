Fibonacci Wave Bands

Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator

The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones.

Key Features:

  1. Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios.

  2. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands serve as dynamic support and resistance levels that adjust with price movements.

  3. Trend Confirmation: Crossing these bands can signal potential trend reversals or continuations, providing traders with entry and exit points. A crossing of the first Fibonacci level in either direction, is marked with a non-repainting arrow, once the relevant candle has closed above this level. 

  4. Volatility Adjustment: Bands widen during high volatility and contract during low volatility, reflecting changes in market conditions. I personally use this indicator on Indices like the Nasdaq100, on the 5-minute and 1-minute timeframes. If you want to trade other instruments, like Forex, simply find a timeframe where the trend is most clear from the trade signals. 

  5. Customizable Parameters: Traders can adjust the sensitivity and appearance of the bands to suit different trading strategies and timeframes. 

How to Use:

  • Trend Identification: Look for price reactions near the bands to confirm trend direction.

  • Reversal And Continuation Signals: Watch for price crossing over (marked with arrows) or bouncing off the bands as potential reversal signals. 

  • Entry and Exit Points: Use band breaches as entry signals and consider exiting trades as price reaches your desired level as a target.

The Fibonacci Bands indicator combines the power of Fibonacci retracement levels with the flexibility of adaptive bands, offering traders a comprehensive tool for technical analysis and decision-making.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Trend Extremums
Luc Michael Botes
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Indicators
Description:  This indicator (with its algorithm) marks relative highs and lows, which have an array of useful applications.  This indicator will never repaint.  Features:  Marks relative highs and lows  Use this to determine points of trend continuation i.e. where the trend may pull back before continuing higher or lower, past this point Or use this to determine potential points of reversal, particularly in ranging markets, or with other price action  These highs and lows can sometimes be us
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Dynamic ATR Bands and Signals
Luc Michael Botes
Indicators
Dynamic ATR Bands & Signals - Volatility-Based Trading System Dynamic ATR Bands & Signals combines the power of adaptive volatility bands with precision stochastic signals to help you identify high-probability trading opportunities across all markets and timeframes. Key Features Adaptive Volatility Bands - Three levels of ATR-based bands automatically adjust to market conditions Precision Entry Signals - Clear buy/sell arrows based on stochastic momentum Fully Customizable - Adjust ever
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