Tract - Channel indicator, by which you can place orders like a classic channel indicator. Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. The channel indicator is designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. Another way to trade a breakout - assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another channel border, breaks it and continues the trend outside the channel. In this case, the channel does not matter anymore and the trading continues with the trend. Often a serious impulse is obtained after the channel is broken.