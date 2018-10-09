Holy Renko PRO

3.5

About 

Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts.


VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE]

How to install Renko Charts [HERE]


Features

  • Developed for Renko Charts
  • Easy to analyze
  • Fast signals
  • Not repaint (when candle close) 
  • Statistics panel
  • Filters false signals
  • Alerts, emails and push notifications

 Advantages of Renko Chart

  • Easy to install
  • Easy to analyze
  • Filter out the noise of wicks 
  • Easy identification of support and resistance lines
  • Easy identification of trend
  • Each candle represents X pips, not X time 

Indicator Parameters

  • period - number of periods to analyze the trend
    • 5-12 recommended to scalping 
    • 15-20 recommended to day trading
    • 30+ recommended to swing trading




Reviews 2
VolkerPotthast
141
VolkerPotthast 2019.09.08 19:38 
 

Pretty cool indicator, which also works nicely on tick chart, range bars and normal timeframes (M15 etc). Nicely done.

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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Holy Trend PRO
Bianca Seara
5 (1)
Indicators
About Holy Trend was developed to identify trend and strength. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] Features Identifies trend Identifies strength of trend Identifies lines of support and resistance Easy to analyze Fast signals All timeframes Not repaint (when candle close) No settings required Can be used in Renko charts Can be used with indicator Holy Renko PRO Alerts, email and push notifications Advantages Sensitive identifier of trend able to identify the long, short movements and correc
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renko1234
716
renko1234 2021.10.09 21:07 
 

This indicator is nothing special on renko charts, you can get similar signals just by using moving averages. And the way the "Success Rate" is calculated is a joke.

VolkerPotthast
141
VolkerPotthast 2019.09.08 19:38 
 

Pretty cool indicator, which also works nicely on tick chart, range bars and normal timeframes (M15 etc). Nicely done.

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