Holy Renko PRO
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
About
Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts.
VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE]
How to install Renko Charts [HERE]
Features
- Developed for Renko Charts
- Easy to analyze
- Fast signals
- Not repaint (when candle close)
- Statistics panel
- Filters false signals
- Alerts, emails and push notifications
Advantages of Renko Chart
- Easy to install
- Easy to analyze
- Filter out the noise of wicks
- Easy identification of support and resistance lines
- Easy identification of trend
- Each candle represents X pips, not X time
Indicator Parameters
- period - number of periods to analyze the trend
- 5-12 recommended to scalping
- 15-20 recommended to day trading
- 30+ recommended to swing trading
Pretty cool indicator, which also works nicely on tick chart, range bars and normal timeframes (M15 etc). Nicely done.