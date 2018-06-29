Lines for MT4

Do you need to check support and resistance lines?

Do you need to find them really fast and automatically?

Do you want to set your own settings how to find them?

Indicator Lines is developed for finding support and resistance lines on chart. It does its job quickly and fully automatically.

Main principle of algorithm is to get all extremes on chart (according to "Density" parameter). Then indicator tries to find minimally 3 points (according to "Minimal count of points" parameter) which can be used for calculation of support or resistance line. Finally there is applied linear regression for construction of lines.


Parameters

  • Density - how much in details to search in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • Range - how far search support and resistance lines from given extreme. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • Minimal count of points - how many extremes is used for construction of lines.
  • Maximal deviation - Difference between perfect line and real line. Base unit is %.
  • Color, width, style of lines
  • Prolong lines to future - great feature for checking breaking lines in future
  • Show points of lines - if you want to see how the lines are constructed
  • Color of points
  • Your own prefix for object - in case you want to attach more Lines on same chart

Final line is constructed as linear regression from all found points.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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