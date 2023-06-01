AI Forecast MT4

The "AI Forecast" indicator is the result of a unique experiment in which I asked an AI how to create the best indicator to anticipate the market. The AI suggested measuring the past history of the price and its reactions to different levels, and then calculating the probabilities of the price reaction in the future.

With this idea, I designed with the help of another AI the "AI Forecast" indicator, which adapts to any MetaTrader chart and shows you three lines: one for entry and two for possible exits. In addition, it shows you the probabilities of the price reaching those levels, so you can make more informed decisions.

The "AI Forecast" indicator works as follows: first, it analyzes the past history of the price and detects the most relevant levels where there were trend changes or consolidations. Then, it measures the frequency and intensity with which the price reacted to those levels in the past. Then, it uses an artificial intelligence algorithm to calculate the probabilities of the price reacting to those levels again in the future. Finally, it shows you the most optimal entry and exit lines for each trade, based on the calculated probabilities.

Step 1: The user selects the entry level and the two possible outcomes (Take Profit and Stop Loss) and clicks on calculate. In an instant, the full potential of the indicator is unleashed.

Step 2: The indicator utilizes the historical data along with mathematical formulas provided by AI to perform calculations and evaluate the probabilities of the price reaching that level. It also takes into consideration different relevant levels with varying degrees of importance based on the formula. This ensures precise and robust forecasts.

Step 3: The indicator displays the probabilities of the two levels along with their respective percentages. This provides the user with the necessary information to make strategic decisions on whether to execute or discard a trade. With our tool, you will be one step ahead in your trading decisions.

Our indicator stands out for the benefits of using AI in the financial market. By incorporating artificial intelligence, our product analyzes large volumes of historical data and recognizes complex patterns that humans might overlook. AI enhances forecasting ability by identifying subtle correlations and hidden trends in the data, providing a clearer and more accurate understanding of potential price reactions. With our indicator, you are backed by an intelligent and powerful tool.

This indicator allows you to  save time and effort, as you do not need to be aware of the news or other complex indicators.

The "AI Forecast" indicator is compatible with any currency pair and time frame, and automatically adjusts to market conditions. You can also customize the colors, sizes and parameters of the indicator according to your preferences.

But hurry up, because this product is exclusive and limited. There are only 9 licenses available and each time a license is sold, the price of the product will increase. So don't miss this unique opportunity to get the "AI Forecast" indicator for a very affordable price.

If you have any questions or want my help, you can contact me by private message. I will be happy to assist you and answer your questions.

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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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AI Forecast MT5
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
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The "AI Forecast" indicator is the result of a unique experiment in which I asked an AI how to create the best indicator to anticipate the market. The AI suggested measuring the past history of the price and its reactions to different levels, and then calculating the probabilities of the price reaction in the future. With this idea, I designed with the help of another AI the "AI Forecast" indicator, which adapts to any MetaTrader chart and shows you three lines: one for entry and two for possi
Trade Manager MT4 Mr Sam Gold
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
Utilities
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Recovery Drawdown MT4
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
3 (2)
Experts
"Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance. This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps. The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into losse
The 10 Year Conqueror
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
Experts
"The 10-Year Conqueror" is a highly sophisticated automated trading system that is based on a carefully designed combination of key indicators to give you a significant edge in the market. Let's take a closer look at the main features that make this EA an attractive option for enhancing your trades: Accurate divergence detection: This EA leverages divergences between price and key indicators to identify profitable opportunities. By carefully analyzing these imbalances, "The 10-year Conqueror" ca
Trade Manager MT5 Mr Sam Gold
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
Utilities
️ Discover the powerful Trade Manager for MetaTrader, a tool that will revolutionize your trading experience in the financial market. This innovative software provides you with efficiency and speed, allowing you to execute all your trades quickly and visually. ️ With just a click of a button, the Trade Manager creates three strategic lines: a blue line for order placement, a green line for take profit, and a red line for stop loss. These lines offer you a clear focus and enable you to manage
Recovery Drawdown MT5
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
Experts
"Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance. This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps. The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into loss
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