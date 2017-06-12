YTG cci
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This is the oscillator with dynamic levels based on CCI indicator.
Settings:
- CciPeriod - averaging period for the indicator calculation.
- Price - applied price.
- AvgPeriod - averaging period for calculating the indicator smoothing.
- AvgMethod - averaging method for calculating the indicator smoothing.
- MinMaxPeriod - dynamic levels calculation period.
- _levelUp - upper level.
- _levelDown - lower level.
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