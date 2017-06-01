BarsStreet
- Indicators
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Maksim NeimerikIf you suddenly came to the desire to earn automatic trading then I am at your service, I will write any robot, indicator or utility in the language of MQL4 or MQL5!
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Features
- This indicator determines the consecutive bullish and bearish bars;
- It graphically displays from 4 to 12 consecutive bullish and bearish bars with an alert;
- It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements;
- It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator are to be drawn (0 = all available bars);
- There is an option to change the size of the graphical elements.
This indicator is well suited for trading binary options.
Parameters
- Size of the indicator label - size of the indicator's graphical label (recommended from 1 to 4);
- The position of the indicator label (in points) - distance from a candle's High or Low to a graphical label of the indicator;
- Alert - alert about the appearance of a new graphical label.
- Number of history bars - the number of bars for calculating the indicator (0 - all history).
- 4 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 5 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 6 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 7 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 8 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 9 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 10 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 11 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 12 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 4 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 5 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 6 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 7 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 8 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 9 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 10 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 11 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 12 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
The version for MT5 is here
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