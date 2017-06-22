MA Signal
- Indicators
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Maksim NeimerikIf you suddenly came to the desire to earn automatic trading then I am at your service, I will write any robot, indicator or utility in the language of MQL4 or MQL5!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It is a simple indicator showing the moments of intersection of two Moving Averages, and it can be an indefensible tool for use in some trading systems. When the MAs intersect, the indicator draws arrows in accordance with the crossover direction and generates and alert.
Indicator parameters
- Period Fast MA - fast Moving Average period;
- Period Slow MA - slow Moving Average period;
- Method MA - Moving Average method;
- Apply to - price used for MA calculation;
- Alert - alert;
- Number of history bars - number of history bars used to draw the indicators;
This is it. The concept is simple.
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