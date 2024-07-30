Tick Chart Indicator MT4

A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart.

This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general.

In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time.

Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies.
The MT5 version is available here.
Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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MA Color
Maksim Neimerik
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Moving Average Color Moving Average (MA) is a trend indicator, which is a curved line that is calculated based on price changes. Accordingly, the moving average is the trader’s assistant, which confirms the trend. On the chart it looks like a bending line that repeats the price movement, but more smoothly. Moving Average Color it is a standard moving average indicator with a color change when the trend direction changes. The ability to set additional levels has also been added. It is a handy too
FREE
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Day By Day
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Day By Day Требования к использованию советника: Для работы даного советника никакие требования не предусмотрены! Советник представляет собой систему, которая работает по сигналам индикатора RSI. Работает советник по времени терминала с 10:00 по 10:20, это значит что в это время он пытается войти в рынок, если по истечении этого времени войти не удается - ждет следующего дня. Рекомендуемая валюта: EURUSD, USDJPY; Таймфрейм : H1; Мониторинг:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/557506 Оптимальные на
Divergence Reader
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Divergence Reader - индикатор который поможет Вам идентифицировать на графике дивергенцию и конвергенцию. Настройки Type - выбор типа сигнала (дивергенция, конвергенция, оба сигнала); Minimum length of divergence (Candle) - минимальная длинна сигнала (в свечах); MACD SETTINGS - настройки индикатора МАСD; Важно! Индикатор не рисует графику на истории! Для визуальной проверки индикатора рекоммендую использовать тестер.
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Info Line
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Утилита Info Line представляет собой горизонтальную линию которая показывает общую прибыль (убыток) по всех ордерах открытых по валютной паре на график которой она установлена.  Отображаемая информация: Количество пунктов от текущей цены до линии; Общая прибыль (убыток) по всех ордерах графика; Общее количество BUY лотов; Общее количество SELL лотов; Кроме того утилита "умеет" ставить стопы на выбранную цену (цену линии). В настройках можно выбрать: Отображать информацию только по BUY ордерам; О
FREE
BarsStreet
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Features This indicator determines the consecutive bullish and bearish bars; It graphically displays from 4 to 12 consecutive bullish and bearish bars with an alert; It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements; It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator are to be drawn (0 = all available bars); There is an option to change the size of the graphical elements. This indicator is well suited for trading binary
Night Raven Martin
Maksim Neimerik
2.8 (5)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! The EA is a system that trades the signals generated by the following indicators: Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA works from 00:05 to 08:00, terminal time. By default, all orders are closed at 23:59 (can be modified). Important!!! The EA operation start time should match the American trading session close time, while the operation end time should coincide with the E
Bars Street with levels
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Features This indicator determines consecutive bullish and bearish bars; Determines the High and Low for the last N bars (N can be changed in the settings); It shows the Buy and Sell signals based on the values of other indicators, such as Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and MACD; It graphically displays from 4 to 12 consecutive bullish and bearish bars with an alert; It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements; It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history,
MA Signal
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
It is a simple indicator showing the moments of intersection of two Moving Averages, and it can be an indefensible tool for use in some trading systems. When the MAs intersect, the indicator draws arrows in accordance with the crossover direction and generates and alert. Indicator parameters Period Fast MA - fast Moving Average period; Period Slow MA - slow Moving Average period; Method MA - Moving Average method; Apply to - price used for MA calculation; Alert - alert; Number of history bars -
Eclipse
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is a versatile Expert Advisor for trading on any currency pairs. The EA applies only Moving Average in trading. When a price retreats to a preset distance, the robot places a grid of pending orders and averages the profit while they are opened. A news filter has been added to the Expert Advisor! Recommended Usage Low spread; Currency pair - any (recommended - EURUSD and GBPUSD); Timeframe - М30; In the news filter settings, it is recommended to set 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the
Stochastic Average
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
The indicator is a good tool for scalping. The entry points are defined using auxiliary indicators, such as Stochastic and Simple Moving Average. The indicator is represented by arrows showing the likely market direction. The signal appears right after the current candle close. Recommended parameters: Currency pair - any; Timeframe - no less than М5. Parameters Size of the indicator labe - graphical label size; The position of the indicator label (in points) - label position relative to the cur
Button Story
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
This utility is a functional panel for manual trading. A special feature provided by the panel is the possibility to choose the stealth mode, in which operation is invisible to the broker! In this mode, a trader can open one sell and one buy order (in future updates, the number of orders will be increased). Any number of orders can be opened in the normal mode. In the assistant parameters, you can set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, etc. In addition, you can control drawdown and limit it
Shooting Stars
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
The Shooting Stars indicator is designed to search for the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns on charts of any currency pairs. Features Displays 5 unidirectional candles. This indicator identifies the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns. Once a pattern is identified, the indicator shows a confirmation signal. It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements. It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator ar
Synevir
Maksim Neimerik
5 (1)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the most popular well performing systems. This Expert Advisor belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic, RSI and Moving Average. Recommended Expert Advisor operation time is from 00:05 to 08:00 (the interval between the close of the A
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Martingale System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
I present you an Expert Advisor based on the Martingale system. The trading volume used for opening positions depends on the parameters Lot and Multiplier. Martingale system, which proportionally increases the trade volume according to set parameters, is applied when you open a trade. Please note that the EA features the ability to select the trading direction: Buy or Sell. Recommendations: Currency pair: any; Timeframe: the EA is optimized for Н1, but any timeframe can be used. Other: the trad
Black Square
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
Solaris
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Представляю Вашему вниманию советник Solaris, который торгует по принципу выставления разнонаправленых отложеных ордеров. Подробную информацию о системе торговли Вы можете увидеть на скриншоте ниже (скриншот 1). Рекомендации: Для данного советника не предусмотрено никаких особых рекомендаций, единственное, как и для большинства советников, желательно использовать инструменты с наименьшим спредом! Параметры работы советника можно использовать по умолчанию. Время работы выбрано период наибольшей
FV Stage II
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
FV 4005 Stage II Представляю Вашему вниманию новый автоматический советник основанный на базе индикатора Bollinger Bands. Данный эксперт принимает торговые решения основываясь на показаниях линий Боллинжера.  Торговые рекомендации: Тайм Фрейм - М15; Валютная пара - EURUSD (по мере тестирования и обновления валютные пары и настройки для них будут добавляться в комментариях); Настройки: Dynamic Lot - динамический лот; Start deposit - объем Вашего начального депозита; Lot - лот в расчете на  Start
Multi Trade
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Комплексный индикатор который работает на основе 4-х стандартных индикаторов МТ4: Moving Average, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, RSI (в дальнейшем список индикаторов будет расширятся). Показания индикаторов берутся из 7-и тайм фреймов от М1 до D1. Строка Average показывает средние значения индикаторов в разрезе тайм фреймов. Сигналы индикаторов: Moving Average: быстрая скользящая выше медленной скользящей - покупка; быстрая скользящая ниже медленной скользящей - продажа; данные берутся из последне
Screen Shooter
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
The Screen Shooter utility will help you take screenshots of your trading process. How it works: The program is a small panel with two modes of operation: the first mode "All Open Charts" - allows you to create screenshots of all charts open in the terminal; the second mode "All TF Curr Chart" - creates, accordingly, screenshots of all timeframes of the current chart (to which this tool is attached). In the second mode, the user can disable unnecessary timeframes using the buttons on the panel (
Telegram Informator
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Telegram Informer A simple and reliable utility for monitoring your account. To make it work, you just need to add the following commands to your telegram bot: show_info - Show account information buy_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Buy orders buy_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Buy orders sell_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Sell orders sell_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Sell orders all_sl_del - Delete all Stop Loss all_tp_del - Delete all Take Profit breakeven - Convert to breakeven (eac
Pending Stop Orders System
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Pending orders system is a small trading panel created for quick setting of hidden pending stop orders. Its functionality is simple and at the same time very necessary in the day-to-day work of a trader. The main function of this panel is to set hidden pending stop orders with one click of the mouse at the desired place on the chart. If necessary, the user can pre-register lot, stop loss and take profit in the corresponding fields. If the lot is not specified, it will be set at the level of the
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Telegram Informator MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Telegram Informer A simple and reliable utility for monitoring your account. To make it work, you just need to add the following commands to your telegram bot: show_info - Show account information buy_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Buy position buy_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Buy position sell_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Sell position sell_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Sell position all_sl_del - Delete all Stop Loss all_tp_del - Delete all Take Profit breakeven - Convert to breake
Tick Chart Indicator MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart. This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general. In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time. Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies. The MT4 version is available here . Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
ZigZagHHLL
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple Zig Zag indicator with added visualization of Higher High, Lower High, Higher Low, Lower Low. This indicator will be very helpful when working with support/resistance levels. The ZigZag indicator is a fundamental tool that will significantly help you navigate complex situations in the financial markets. By providing a clear visual representation of price movements and trends, it simplifies the analysis process and improves decision-making capabilities. Its role in identifying trends and
BarsStreet MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
In the dynamic world of forex trading, technical analysis is an essential tool for traders seeking to navigate the complexities of the currency markets. One key element of this analysis is the interpretation of candlestick patterns, particularly the phenomenon of consecutive one-sided candles. These candles, characterized by a uniform direction — either completely bullish or bearish — offer significant insight into market sentiment and potential future movements. Understanding the implications o
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