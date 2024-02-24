Moving Average (MA) is a trend indicator, which is a curved line that is calculated based on price changes. Accordingly, the moving average is the trader’s assistant, which confirms the trend. On the chart it looks like a bending line that repeats the price movement, but more smoothly.

Moving Average Color it is a standard moving average indicator with a color change when the trend direction changes. The ability to set additional levels has also been added.

It is a handy tool for visual trending both for manual trading and for automating your strategies.

Buffers for connecting the indicator to your expert:

0 - Buy;

1 - Sell;

2 - Upper additional level;

3 - Lower additional level;





Have a successful trade!