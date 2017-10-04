Shooting Stars
- Indicators
-
Maksim NeimerikIf you suddenly came to the desire to earn automatic trading then I am at your service, I will write any robot, indicator or utility in the language of MQL4 or MQL5!
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
The Shooting Stars indicator is designed to search for the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns on charts of any currency pairs.
Features
- Displays 5 unidirectional candles.
- This indicator identifies the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns.
- Once a pattern is identified, the indicator shows a confirmation signal.
- It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements.
- It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator are to be drawn (0 = all available bars).
- There is an option to change the size of the graphical elements.
This indicator is suitable for trading any currency pairs on any timeframes.
Parameters
- Size of the indicator label - size of the indicator's graphical label (recommended from 1 to 4).
- The position of the indicator label (in points) - distance from a candle's High or Low to a graphical label of the indicator.
- Alert - alert about the appearance of a new graphical label.
- Number of history bars - the number of bars for calculating the indicator (0 - all history).
- 5 bullish bars (on / off) - 5 consecutive bullish bars (enable/disable).
- Shooting star (on / off) - the Shooting Star pattern (enable/disable).
- Confirmation (on / off) - pattern confirmation (enable/disable).
- 5 bearish bars (on / off) - 5 consecutive bearish bars (enable/disable).
- Hanging Man (on / off) - the Hanging Man pattern (enable/disable).
- Confirmation (on / off) - pattern confirmation (enable/disable).
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