The Shooting Stars indicator is designed to search for the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns on charts of any currency pairs.





Features

Displays 5 unidirectional candles.

This indicator identifies the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns.

and patterns. Once a pattern is identified, the indicator shows a confirmation signal.

It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements.

It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator are to be drawn (0 = all available bars).

There is an option to change the size of the graphical elements.

This indicator is suitable for trading any currency pairs on any timeframes.





Parameters