Bars Street with levels
- Indicators
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Maksim NeimerikIf you suddenly came to the desire to earn automatic trading then I am at your service, I will write any robot, indicator or utility in the language of MQL4 or MQL5!
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 31 July 2017
- Activations: 5
Features
- This indicator determines consecutive bullish and bearish bars;
- Determines the High and Low for the last N bars (N can be changed in the settings);
- It shows the Buy and Sell signals based on the values of other indicators, such as Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and MACD;
- It graphically displays from 4 to 12 consecutive bullish and bearish bars with an alert;
- It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements;
- It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator are to be drawn (0 = all available bars);
- There is an option to change the size of the graphical elements.
This indicator is well suited for trading binary options.
Parameters
- Size of the indicator label - size of the indicator's graphical label (recommended from 1 to 4);
- Width Line - width of the High and Low lines;
- The position of the indicator label (in points) - distance from a candle's High or Low to a graphical label of the indicator;
- Alert - alert about the appearance of a new graphical label.
- Number of history bars - the number of bars for calculating the indicator (0 - all history).
- Number of bars for level - the number of bars to calculate the High and Low;
- Up trend - display the priority trend;
- Down trend - display the priority trend;
- 3 buy bars (on/off) — 12 buy bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
- 3 sell bars (on/off) — 12 sell bars (on/off) - enable/disable the graphical label of the indicator.
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