

Stochastic BR allows you to recognize reversals professionally.

The "Stochastic BR" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.

Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago.

The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times.

The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.

The Stochastic BR is a Counter-Trend Trading with Range Exhaustion System.

Features

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history. For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the same in real time. The indicator does not wait on the reaction of a new candle,

but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles.

How to trade with Stochastic BR

The trading signals of Stochastic BR System are clear and easy to trade! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders.

As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will reverse the direction. So a trader can act immediately.

K Period – Stochastic %K period

D Period - Stochastic %D period

Slowing - Stochastic %parameter

Bands Period - Bollinger Bands Period

Bands Deviation - Bollinger Bands Deviation

Alert - True/False

Default Settings K Period = 5, D Period = 3 For high frequency trading, K Period = 5, D Period = 3