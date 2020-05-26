Stochastic BR


Stochastic BR allows you to recognize reversals professionally.

The "Stochastic BR" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.

Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago.

The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times.

The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend. 

The Stochastic BR is a Counter-Trend Trading with Range Exhaustion System.

Features

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history. For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the same in real time. The indicator does not wait on the reaction of a new candle, 

but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles. 

How to trade with Stochastic BR

The trading signals of Stochastic BR System are clear and easy to trade! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders.

As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will reverse the direction. So a trader can act immediately.

Input parameters
  • K Period – Stochastic %K period
  • D Period - Stochastic %D period
  • Slowing - Stochastic %parameter
  • Bands Period - Bollinger Bands Period
  • Bands Deviation - Bollinger Bands Deviation 
  • Alert - True/False

Default Settings

 K Period = 5, D Period = 3

For high frequency trading, K Period = 5, D Period = 3

For Low frequency trading, K Period = 14, D Period = 5

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
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The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction. Description Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. General concept with Bollinger method is selling when the price touches the upper band and buying when the price touches the lower band. Even though it works perfectly
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In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset. Most of the traders in the financial market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion". The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Sequential R is useful to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd. The "Sequential R" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your ch
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Indicators
The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction. This is the MT5 version of Bollinger R Description Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. I have added the concepts mean reversion and "distance between Price and a Moving Average" to help confirm and trade the “bounce
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Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
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Indicators
The indicator shows buy and sell signals.  The " CounterTrend 5 " is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Features: The CounterTrend 5 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Signals based on the daily trading range. The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.  This is a leading indicator. It works on any instruments.
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