Magic Moving Indicator

This is a very powerful indicator which is very useful in trend detection the way is used is similar to moving average but giving very reliable results.

principle is very easy, that depicts a mobile support and resistance line when the price is below the orange line the trend is bearish and the line act as resistance and as soon as the resistance is broken and price is above the line then the trend becomes bullish and the line changes into the support line.

this can be used in any time frames.

it is very easy to use with predefined settings.


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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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This product is converted form Trading View of Kivanc Ozbilgic to be used on MT5 and below are descriptions of developer on Trading View: Anıl Özekşi's latest development on his precious OTT - Optimized Trend Tracker: In this version, there are two lines of OTT which are derived from HIGHEST price values (HOTT) and LOVEST price values (LOTT) which were originally sourced to CLOSE values on default OTT. Another significant difference is there is no Support Line (Moving Average) in this version
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Product Description: Effortlessly bridge the gap between Binance and MetaTrader 5 with this sleek integration tool. Designed for traders who demand precision and real-time data, this product fetches live Binance chart information directly into MT5, enabling seamless technical analysis and strategy execution. Whether you're tracking candlestick patterns or refining your forex indicators, this tool ensures your MT5 environment stays synced with the crypto market pulse. Getting Started: Place the
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted from Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT4 Version.
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT4 language. MT5 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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Here is another version of famous Super Trend indicators which is modified by Kivanc Ozbilgic. I have get the code from Trading View and converted it to MT4 language. this is great opportunity for Trading View users who want to migrate to MT4 so can test this indicator and also make their custom EAs based on it. there are much more inputs than standard super trend also there are up/down arrows with alarms as well.
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The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) Indicator The Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) is a custom indicator designed to visualize trend direction and potential changes based on a configurable moving average and dynamic support/resistance levels. It provides multiple visualization and signal options, making it suitable for discretionary analysis or integration into automated systems. Key Features Configurable Moving Average Types Supports SMA, EMA, WMA, TMA, VAR, WWMA, ZLEMA, and TSF for flexible calculatio
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT5 language. MT4 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
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This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5. its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles. all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA. there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.
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In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of stock trading, having a reliable compass is essential for navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Meet the Stock Trade Navigator, your trusted partner in the quest for investments. Unlock the Power of Data: Our Stock Trade Navigator is not just a tool; it's your data-driven co-pilot. Harnessing cutting-edge algorithms and real-time market data, it empowers you with a comprehensive view of the financial landscape, enabling you to make inf
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted Qfrom Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT5 Version.
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
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The Trades To Telegram is a powerful and customizable trading assistant designed to bridge the gap between the MetaTrader 5 platform and the popular messaging app, Telegram. This bot serves as a crucial tool for traders, providing them with timely and accurate trading signals, alerts, and updates directly to their Telegram accounts. Key Features: Real-Time Signals: The bot monitors the MetaTrader 5 platform continuously, detecting trading signals, such as Opening/Closing of  buy/sell orders , a
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
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Heiken Ashi Smoothed – The Ultimate Trend Filtering Indicator for MT5   Enhance Your Trading with Smoother Trends!   The Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want clearer trend signals while eliminating market noise. Unlike traditional Heiken Ashi candles, this smoothed version provides fluid, lag-free price action , making it perfect for swing trading, trend following, and long-term analysis. Key Features: Crystal-Clear Trends – Filters out market noise for
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What is Linear Regression? Linear regression is a statistical method used to model the relationship between price and time. In forex trading, it helps traders identify trends, potential reversals, and areas of support and resistance. Uses of Linear Regression in Forex Trading Trend Identification The regression line acts as a dynamic trendline, showing whether the market is trending upward or downward. Traders can use the slope of the regression line to measure trend strength. Support and Resist
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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This indicator is converted from Pinescript to MQL5 and consisting of buffers for the range lines as well, its not only object. The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The extremities of the ranges are highlighted in real-time, with breakouts being indicated by the color changes of the extremities.   USAGE Ranging prices are defined by a period of stationarity, that is where prices move within a specific range. Detecting ranging marke
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 Introduction Smart FVG Levels Indicator is designed to automatically detect and display Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on MetaTrader 5 charts. It provides a structured way to visualize price imbalances and potential reaction zones. Settings General Settings Number of candles used for calculations Option to hide overlapping levels FVG Settings Enable or disable FVG levels Support level color Resistance level color Show level labels Display recent levels (limit number of
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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Two Pole Oscilator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Category: Oscillator Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description The Two-Pole Oscillator is an analytical tool based on deviation calculations and a two-pole smoothing filter. It is designed to highlight momentum conditions and potential trading signals while filtering out short-term noise. Main features: Two-Pole Filtering – Reduces chart noise for smoother oscillator curves.
Slope MA with Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Rule-compliant Description Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change. Main features: Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is nor
Market Structure Break and Order Block
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) The Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) indicator is built to analyze price structure, highlight market structure breaks, and mark order block zones. It also provides buffers for Buy/Sell signals and MSB detection, making it suitable for both manual analysis and automated strategies. A tester panel is included to evaluate performance under different conditions in the Strategy Tester. Main Concept Market Structure Break (MSB): Occurs after
Squeeze momentum Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
The Smart Squeeze Momentum Indicator MT5 is a powerful trading tool that helps traders identify periods of market contraction, expansion, and potential trend reversals . Built on the proven concepts of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels , this indicator detects “squeeze” conditions and provides a clear momentum histogram along with buy and sell trading signals . Key Features Momentum Histogram – Visualizes the strength and direction of market momentum. Squeeze Detection – Identifies low-vol
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5 Introduction The CM Williams Fix Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular indicators on the TradingView platform, now available for MT5 users. This tool identifies special market conditions and delivers reliable, high-quality buy signals. Simply attach it to your chart and experience its outstanding performance in your trading. Type: indicator Market: all markets TimeFrames: all timeframes Trading type: all trading types from scalping to posit
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Mohammad Tabrizi
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Mohammad Tabrizi 2019.08.16 10:37 
 

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Fereshteh Daghigh
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Fereshteh Daghigh 2019.08.16 10:30 
 

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