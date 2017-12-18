Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage!

Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the most popular well performing systems. This Expert Advisor belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic, RSI and Moving Average.

Recommended Expert Advisor operation time is from 00:05 to 08:00 (the interval between the close of the American session and the open of the European session). By default, the EA is configured to close all orders at 23:59 (adjustable).

Recommended currency pairs: EUR/USD and USD/JPY

EUR/USD and USD/JPY Timeframe: M5





Configurations

Martin Order - enable or disable the use of the Martingale system. The martingale in this EA is non-standard - a compensating order is opened only for one losing trade. In other words, the EA does not build an order grid.

- enable or disable the use of the Martingale system. The martingale in this EA is non-standard - a compensating order is opened only for one losing trade. In other words, the EA does not build an order grid. Dynamic lot - enable/disable lot auto calculation while your deposit is growing.

- enable/disable lot auto calculation while your deposit is growing. Start deposit - for example, if Lots is 1, while Start deposit is 1000, and there is 5000 on the account, the EA opens the first order with the volume of 5.

- for example, if Lots is 1, while Start deposit is 1000, and there is 5000 on the account, the EA opens the first order with the volume of 5. Lot - lot value for market entry.

- lot value for market entry. Use Max Lot - use limitation of the maximum lot.

use limitation of the maximum lot. Max Lot - if true, the EA will not open trades with the volume exceeding the one specified in the maxlot parameter (below).

- if true, the EA will not open trades with the volume exceeding the one specified in the parameter (below). Use Stop Loss - enable/disable the use of Stop Loss.

- enable/disable the use of Stop Loss. Stop Loss - the Stop Loss value.

- the Stop Loss value. Slippage - slippage.

- slippage. Magic - the magic number of the order.

- the magic number of the order. Order Comment - a comment to the EA's orders.

a comment to the EA's orders. Use Breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function.

enable/disable the breakeven function. StartTime - EA trading start.

- EA trading start. StopTime - time when the EA stops opening orders.

- time when the EA stops opening orders. StopAllOn - if true, the EA closes all trades by market, as soon as the time set in StopAll (below) comes.

- if true, the EA closes all trades by market, as soon as the time set in (below) comes. StopAll - time when the EA closes all orders at a market price, if StopAllOn (above) is true.

- time when the EA closes all orders at a market price, if (above) is true. StopMartinOn - same as above relative to compensating orders opened by martingale.

- same as above relative to compensating orders opened by martingale. StopMartin - time when the EA closes all compensating orders (opened according to martingale) at a market price, if StopMartinOn (above) is true.

- time when the EA closes all compensating orders (opened according to martingale) at a market price, if (above) is true. Maximum Spread - number of points allowed for the spread.

- number of points allowed for the spread. Gap - the maximum distance between the price and the fast Moving Average.

- the maximum distance between the price and the fast Moving Average. Trade Day - days when trading is allowed.

days when trading is allowed. Choice Of Indicator - choose indicator to be used by the EA (both indicators can be enabled).

- choose indicator to be used by the EA (both indicators can be enabled). Buy Options - indicator settings for buying.

indicator settings for buying. Sell Options - indicator settings for selling.

Contact me at any time if you need further details.