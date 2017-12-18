Synevir

5

Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage!

Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the most popular well performing systems. This Expert Advisor belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic, RSI and Moving Average.

Recommended Expert Advisor operation time is from 00:05 to 08:00 (the interval between the close of the American session and the open of the European session). By default, the EA is configured to close all orders at 23:59 (adjustable).

  • Recommended currency pairs: EUR/USD and USD/JPY
  • Timeframe: M5


Configurations

  • Martin Order - enable or disable the use of the Martingale system. The martingale in this EA is non-standard - a compensating order is opened only for one losing trade. In other words, the EA does not build an order grid.
  • Dynamic lot - enable/disable lot auto calculation while your deposit is growing.
  • Start deposit - for example, if Lots is 1, while Start deposit is 1000, and there is 5000 on the account, the EA opens the first order with the volume of 5.
  • Lot - lot value for market entry.
  • Use Max Lot - use limitation of the maximum lot.
  • Max Lot - if true, the EA will not open trades with the volume exceeding the one specified in the maxlot parameter (below).
  • Use Stop Loss - enable/disable the use of Stop Loss.
  • Stop Loss - the Stop Loss value.
  • Slippage - slippage.
  • Magic - the magic number of the order.
  • Order Comment - a comment to the EA's orders.
  • Use Breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function.
  • StartTime - EA trading start.
  • StopTime - time when the EA stops opening orders.
  • StopAllOn - if true, the EA closes all trades by market, as soon as the time set in StopAll (below) comes.
  • StopAll - time when the EA closes all orders at a market price, if StopAllOn (above) is true.
  • StopMartinOn - same as above relative to compensating orders opened by martingale.
  • StopMartin - time when the EA closes all compensating orders (opened according to martingale) at a market price, if StopMartinOn (above) is true.
  • Maximum Spread - number of points allowed for the spread.
  • Gap - the maximum distance between the price and the fast Moving Average.
  • Trade Day - days when trading is allowed.
  • Choice Of Indicator - choose indicator to be used by the EA (both indicators can be enabled).
  • Buy Options - indicator settings for buying.
  • Sell Options - indicator settings for selling.

Contact me at any time if you need further details.

Reviews 1
Yang Zhang
857
Yang Zhang 2018.09.06 03:17 
 

This EA is profitable and I'll use it all the time. I've been using it for a week and it feels good at the moment, even though it's heavy and sometimes scary. Insist. Six months later, I came back to update my comments.

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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart. This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general. In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time. Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies. The MT5 version is available here . Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
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A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart. This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general. In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time. Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies. The MT4 version is available here . Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
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A simple Zig Zag indicator with added visualization of Higher High, Lower High, Higher Low, Lower Low. This indicator will be very helpful when working with support/resistance levels. The ZigZag indicator is a fundamental tool that will significantly help you navigate complex situations in the financial markets. By providing a clear visual representation of price movements and trends, it simplifies the analysis process and improves decision-making capabilities. Its role in identifying trends and
BarsStreet MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
In the dynamic world of forex trading, technical analysis is an essential tool for traders seeking to navigate the complexities of the currency markets. One key element of this analysis is the interpretation of candlestick patterns, particularly the phenomenon of consecutive one-sided candles. These candles, characterized by a uniform direction — either completely bullish or bearish — offer significant insight into market sentiment and potential future movements. Understanding the implications o
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Yang Zhang
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Yang Zhang 2018.09.06 03:17 
 

This EA is profitable and I'll use it all the time. I've been using it for a week and it feels good at the moment, even though it's heavy and sometimes scary. Insist. Six months later, I came back to update my comments.

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