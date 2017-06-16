Night Raven Martin

Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage!

The EA is a system that trades the signals generated by the following indicators: Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and Moving Average.

The EA works from 00:05 to 08:00, terminal time. By default, all orders are closed at 23:59 (can be modified).

Important!!! The EA operation start time should match the American trading session close time, while the operation end time should coincide with the European trading session open time!

Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/301096, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/301113

: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/301096, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/301113 Recommended currency: EURUSD

EURUSD Timeframe: M5

Optimal settings (.set files) are to be published in the comments.





Settings

MartinOrder - enable/disable martingale. The martingale in this EA is non-standard - a compensating order is opened only for one losing trade. In other words, the EA does not build an order grid.

- enable/disable martingale. The martingale in this EA is non-standard - a compensating order is opened only for one losing trade. In other words, the EA does not build an order grid. Dynamic lot - enable/disable lot auto calculation while your deposit is growing.

- enable/disable lot auto calculation while your deposit is growing. Start deposit - for example, if Lot is 1, while Start deposit is 1000, and there is 5000 on the account, the EA opens the first order with the volume of 5.

- for example, if Lot is 1, while Start deposit is 1000, and there is 5000 on the account, the EA opens the first order with the volume of 5. Lot - take the specified lot and compare it with the next parameter.

- take the specified lot and compare it with the next parameter. Maximum Lot - maximum allowed lot.

- maximum allowed lot. Slippage - slippage!

- slippage! Maximum Spread - maximum allowable spread.

- maximum allowable spread. Start Time - time to start trading.

- time to start trading. Stop Time - time to stop opening orders.

- time to stop opening orders. Stop All - time to close all orders at a market price.

- time to close all orders at a market price. Stop Martin - time to close all compensating orders (opened by martingale) at a market price.

- time to close all compensating orders (opened by martingale) at a market price. Maximum Gap - maximum allowed gap (distance between the current price to fast MA).

- maximum allowed gap (distance between the current price to fast MA). Period slow MA for buy - slow MA period for buy trades.

- slow MA period for buy trades. Period fast MA for buy - fast MA period for buy trades.

- fast MA period for buy trades. Period slow MA for sell - slow MA period for sell trades.

- slow MA period for sell trades. Period fast MA for sell - fast MA period for sell trades.

- fast MA period for sell trades. STOCHASTIC - Stochastic parameters used for trading.

- Stochastic parameters used for trading. BOLLINGER - Bollinger bands parameters used for trading.

Contact me at any time if you need further details.

Two screenshots are provided:

NightRaven with the dynamic lot disabled. NightRaven with the dynamic lot enabled.

In addition to all of the above, there is an option to enable or disable the Martingale function.