Night Raven Martin

2.8

Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage!

The EA is a system that trades the signals generated by the following indicators: Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and Moving Average.

The EA works from 00:05 to 08:00, terminal time. By default, all orders are closed at 23:59 (can be modified).

Important!!! The EA operation start time should match the American trading session close time, while the operation end time should coincide with the European trading session open time!

Optimal settings (.set files) are to be published in the comments.


Settings

  • MartinOrder - enable/disable martingale. The martingale in this EA is non-standard - a compensating order is opened only for one losing trade. In other words, the EA does not build an order grid.
  • Dynamic lot - enable/disable lot auto calculation while your deposit is growing.
  • Start deposit - for example, if Lot is 1, while Start deposit is 1000, and there is 5000 on the account, the EA opens the first order with the volume of 5.
  • Lot - take the specified lot and compare it with the next parameter.
  • Maximum Lot - maximum allowed lot.
  • Slippage - slippage!
  • Maximum Spread - maximum allowable spread.
  • Start Time - time to start trading.
  • Stop Time - time to stop opening orders.
  • Stop All - time to close all orders at a market price.
  • Stop Martin - time to close all compensating orders (opened by martingale) at a market price.
  • Maximum Gap - maximum allowed gap (distance between the current price to fast MA).
  • Period slow MA for buy - slow MA period for buy trades.
  • Period fast MA for buy - fast MA period for buy trades.
  • Period slow MA for sell - slow MA period for sell trades.
  • Period fast MA for sell - fast MA period for sell trades.
  • STOCHASTIC - Stochastic parameters used for trading.
  • BOLLINGER - Bollinger bands parameters used for trading.

Contact me at any time if you need further details.

Two screenshots are provided:

  1. NightRaven with the dynamic lot disabled.
  2. NightRaven with the dynamic lot enabled.

In addition to all of the above, there is an option to enable or disable the Martingale function.

Reviews 12
Texan Cowboy
345
Texan Cowboy 2018.02.12 11:00 
 

unfortunately at least two of these reviews are fake, the author changed the price to free for around 48 hours, luckily I grabbed it for free during this period, lol.

Louis Du Toit
975
Louis Du Toit 2017.12.01 04:28 
 

Like many at first I was a doubting Thomas of the product which only seemed to work on FXPrivate. My journey with the product and Maksim began after the results of two signals he had provided were to good to be ignored. I have a signal running on FXprivate for the last seven weeks after extensive backtesting: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/355853

After further testing and identifying a small mistake in coding for 4 and 5 digit brokers, which Maksim fixed really promptly, I have further signals running on live accounts with different brokers e.g. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/364819.

One thing the author is right about is using a low spread / commission broker. Traded lot sizes can grow quite substantially and the spread needs to be kept tight for profitability. The product is "customisable" with its parameters and optimisation is recommended to match your broker trading conditions. Besides FXCC, I am also running the product on Alpari and Tickmill.

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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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Indicators
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It is a simple indicator showing the moments of intersection of two Moving Averages, and it can be an indefensible tool for use in some trading systems. When the MAs intersect, the indicator draws arrows in accordance with the crossover direction and generates and alert. Indicator parameters Period Fast MA - fast Moving Average period; Period Slow MA - slow Moving Average period; Method MA - Moving Average method; Apply to - price used for MA calculation; Alert - alert; Number of history bars -
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Experts
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The Screen Shooter utility will help you take screenshots of your trading process. How it works: The program is a small panel with two modes of operation: the first mode "All Open Charts" - allows you to create screenshots of all charts open in the terminal; the second mode "All TF Curr Chart" - creates, accordingly, screenshots of all timeframes of the current chart (to which this tool is attached). In the second mode, the user can disable unnecessary timeframes using the buttons on the panel (
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Telegram Informer A simple and reliable utility for monitoring your account. To make it work, you just need to add the following commands to your telegram bot: show_info - Show account information buy_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Buy orders buy_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Buy orders sell_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Sell orders sell_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Sell orders all_sl_del - Delete all Stop Loss all_tp_del - Delete all Take Profit breakeven - Convert to breakeven (eac
Tick Chart Indicator MT4
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart. This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general. In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time. Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies. The MT5 version is available here . Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
Pending Stop Orders System
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Pending orders system is a small trading panel created for quick setting of hidden pending stop orders. Its functionality is simple and at the same time very necessary in the day-to-day work of a trader. The main function of this panel is to set hidden pending stop orders with one click of the mouse at the desired place on the chart. If necessary, the user can pre-register lot, stop loss and take profit in the corresponding fields. If the lot is not specified, it will be set at the level of the
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Telegram Informator MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Telegram Informer A simple and reliable utility for monitoring your account. To make it work, you just need to add the following commands to your telegram bot: show_info - Show account information buy_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Buy position buy_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Buy position sell_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Sell position sell_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Sell position all_sl_del - Delete all Stop Loss all_tp_del - Delete all Take Profit breakeven - Convert to breake
Tick Chart Indicator MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart. This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general. In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time. Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies. The MT4 version is available here . Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
ZigZagHHLL
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple Zig Zag indicator with added visualization of Higher High, Lower High, Higher Low, Lower Low. This indicator will be very helpful when working with support/resistance levels. The ZigZag indicator is a fundamental tool that will significantly help you navigate complex situations in the financial markets. By providing a clear visual representation of price movements and trends, it simplifies the analysis process and improves decision-making capabilities. Its role in identifying trends and
BarsStreet MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
In the dynamic world of forex trading, technical analysis is an essential tool for traders seeking to navigate the complexities of the currency markets. One key element of this analysis is the interpretation of candlestick patterns, particularly the phenomenon of consecutive one-sided candles. These candles, characterized by a uniform direction — either completely bullish or bearish — offer significant insight into market sentiment and potential future movements. Understanding the implications o
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Yurii Shostachuk
812
Yurii Shostachuk 2018.08.22 18:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Apostolos Petrakis
819
Apostolos Petrakis 2018.08.09 13:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yongqiang Chao
422
Yongqiang Chao 2018.06.11 11:19 
 

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Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2018.03.22 00:05 
 

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Texan Cowboy
345
Texan Cowboy 2018.02.12 11:00 
 

unfortunately at least two of these reviews are fake, the author changed the price to free for around 48 hours, luckily I grabbed it for free during this period, lol.

Louis Du Toit
975
Louis Du Toit 2017.12.01 04:28 
 

Like many at first I was a doubting Thomas of the product which only seemed to work on FXPrivate. My journey with the product and Maksim began after the results of two signals he had provided were to good to be ignored. I have a signal running on FXprivate for the last seven weeks after extensive backtesting: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/355853

After further testing and identifying a small mistake in coding for 4 and 5 digit brokers, which Maksim fixed really promptly, I have further signals running on live accounts with different brokers e.g. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/364819.

One thing the author is right about is using a low spread / commission broker. Traded lot sizes can grow quite substantially and the spread needs to be kept tight for profitability. The product is "customisable" with its parameters and optimisation is recommended to match your broker trading conditions. Besides FXCC, I am also running the product on Alpari and Tickmill.

Qing Dui Meng
636
Qing Dui Meng 2017.11.10 02:01 
 

大家不要购买 此EA，根本就不交易，在同一个经纪商也不开仓，作者调试也是如此，很垃圾的EA，不要购买

Kevin Cherry
140
Kevin Cherry 2017.10.23 19:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nteller
71
nteller 2017.10.21 10:39 
 

bad ea

Mohamed Alghedefe
1750
Mohamed Alghedefe 2017.10.20 09:25 
 

scam broker and scam ea

you cant ever make profit with this ea

khanzada
576
khanzada 2017.10.14 15:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gorkoo
1243
Gorkoo 2017.10.12 20:00 
 

Bought the ea for 500 usd, author is changing price constantly from 500 to 200 to grab buyers. This is not an honest sell marketing.

Also have to say that my trades does not match the trades from the author signals. My trades are much worse. I use regulated Australian forex brokers.

The broker author uses in his signal is not regulated and doesnt have good reputation. Even with the set files provided from author the EA does not perform well.

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