News Calculator and Trading Panel

5

News Calculator and Trading Panel is a high-tech exclusive calendar indicator, which shows news for many currencies. At the same time, it is a versatile trading panel.

The News Calculator indicator shows the news on the chart in a detailed form and draws vertical lines: for low, medium and high-impact news. The indicator contains multiple features. Many buttons are displayed on the chart, each button is responsible for a certain action.

When a news event occurs, the indicator generates notifications: Alert, Sound, Email, Push. You can also set the time (N minutes) before the news to generate the messages.

The built-in trading panel allows opening all types of orders or a grid of orders. It also features a hidden stop loss and take profit, take profit and stop loss based on total breakeven, standard trailing stop and trailing stop based on the Moving Average indicator. It is possible to use fixed lot or Risk Money Management, etc.

News Calculator and Trading Panel is a news indicator + trading panel. It is a perfect product for every trader.

This tool works with any broker. There is no need to adjust GMT. The news indicator calculates everything automatically.

It is recommended to watch a video to fully evaluate News Calculator and Trading Panel.


Main Parameters

  • Order_Comment — comment to orders.
  • Slippage — slippage before opening an order.
  • News_update_every_N_minutes — update news every n minutes.

Three blocks of notifications on news: low, medium, high.

  • Current currency or All currency — true - notifications for all currencies. false - notifications only for the current currency.
  • Minutes_before_news — notify n minutes before the news release.
  • Sound_signal — enable the sound signal.
  • Name_sound_signal — name of the sound file.
  • Alert_signal — enable alerts.
  • Email_signal — enable email notifications.
  • PUSH_signal — enable push-notifications.
For the EA operation, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.


Reviews 2
Aleksandr Chernykh
609
Aleksandr Chernykh 2021.05.16 13:31 
 

Отличная полезная утилита, рекомендую. С настройкой проблем не было, глянул комменты и всё стало понятно сразу)

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
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Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
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Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
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jenoe gordon
316
jenoe gordon 2024.03.19 05:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Chernykh
609
Aleksandr Chernykh 2021.05.16 13:31 
 

Отличная полезная утилита, рекомендую. С настройкой проблем не было, глянул комменты и всё стало понятно сразу)

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