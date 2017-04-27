News Calculator and Trading Panel is a high-tech exclusive calendar indicator, which shows news for many currencies. At the same time, it is a versatile trading panel.

The News Calculator indicator shows the news on the chart in a detailed form and draws vertical lines: for low, medium and high-impact news. The indicator contains multiple features. Many buttons are displayed on the chart, each button is responsible for a certain action.

When a news event occurs, the indicator generates notifications: Alert, Sound, Email, Push. You can also set the time (N minutes) before the news to generate the messages.

The built-in trading panel allows opening all types of orders or a grid of orders. It also features a hidden stop loss and take profit, take profit and stop loss based on total breakeven, standard trailing stop and trailing stop based on the Moving Average indicator. It is possible to use fixed lot or Risk Money Management, etc.

News Calculator and Trading Panel is a news indicator + trading panel. It is a perfect product for every trader.

This tool works with any broker. There is no need to adjust GMT. The news indicator calculates everything automatically. It is recommended to watch a video to fully evaluate News Calculator and Trading Panel .





Main Parameters

Order_Comment — comment to orders.

— comment to orders. Slippage — slippage before opening an order.

slippage before opening an order. News_update_every_N_minutes — update news every n minutes.

Three blocks of notifications on news: low, medium, high.

Current currency or All currency — true - notifications for all currencies. false - notifications only for the current currency.

— true - notifications for all currencies. false - notifications only for the current currency. Minutes_before_news — notify n minutes before the news release.

— notify n minutes before the news release. Sound_signal — enable the sound signal.

— enable the sound signal. Name_sound_signal — name of the sound file.

— name of the sound file. Alert_signal — enable alerts.

— enable alerts. Email_signal — enable email notifications.

— enable email notifications. PUSH_signal — enable push-notifications.

https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. For the EA operation, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Addand click OK.



