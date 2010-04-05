Close Panel Trading

~~~~~Product Description~~~~~

This Close Panel Trading can Help Our Trading Plane .

This has 13 Button Box , 2 Key In Box and 1 Description .

CloseBuy All         - To Close All Buy Active Order

CloseBuy Profit     - To Close All Buy Active Profit Order

CloseBuy Lose      - To Close All Buy Active Lose Order

CloseBuy Pending - To Close All Pending Buy Order

CloseSell All         - To Close All Sell Active Order

CloseSell Profit    - To Close All Sell Active Profit Order

CloseSell Lose      - To Close All Sell Active Lose Order

CloseSell Pending - To Close All Pending Sell Order

CloseHalf Lot       - To Close Half Lot in Profit

CloseHalf Profit   - Maybe can close half Lot / Order

CloseHalf Lose     - Maybe can close half Lot / Order

GlobalTP (USD)   - Global TP with Key In Box

50                     - percent Key In Box For CloseHalf Button

CloseAll Order  - To Close All Active Order 

CloseAll Pending - To Close All Pending Order

0                      - Key In Box for use With GlobalTP 


This Panel can be hide with click Hide Panel .

Location also can be chang on input .

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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~~~~~Product Description~~~~~ This Ea can use to modified all Sell Limit (SL) or Take Profit (TP) entry with same symbol or not to value that u entry on input box . Sell Limit (SL) can be use as Breakeven (BE) when u entry value on input box . Only if empty = True , just change all value follow input box if your order not set Sell Limit (SL) or  Take Profit (TP) . May be some broker delay to use this EA Just trade with amount you dare to lose .
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Afzan Bin Abdul Rahman
Indicators
Trade are base on Breakout Session Box ( based on Time Setting ) . Can use for scalping , intraday or reversal ( based on your experience ) Can be use on M1 to M30 chart . Best use on M30 and Trade on M5 . Trade can be use buy limit/sell limit or buy stop/sell stop depend on your trading style . Setting file are The best time setup to trade for Gold or Xauusd as per my trading style .
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