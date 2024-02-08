Incognito SL and TP

5

Ever thought of your broker stop hunting your stop losses?

Incognito SL and TP is exactly what you need!

As promised, version 1.1 now has the SL and TP lines that can easily be adjusted by the user.

==========================================

INPUTS:

SL: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this SL price was hit. Set to 0 for no SL.

TP: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this TP price was hit. Set to 0 for no TP.

==========================================

Add it like an expert advisor on the chart of the market you're trading.

Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.

  1. Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow automated trading is checked.
  2. AutoTrading button on top is enabled.
  3. After adding the IncognitoSLandTP on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow live trading is checked.


Reviews 1
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.27 17:47 
 

Good.

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Now, you have your very own  PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER  program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. “One mistake and your prop account is gone.  Prop Firm Close All Orders for MT5  ensures that never happens.” All of your OPEN ORDERS will automatically close when: Your ACCOUNT TARGET is hit,  OR Your specified ACCOUNT DRAWDOWN is hit,  OR WEEKEND CLOSE is set and current time is already past the specified time,  OR CLOSE ALL ORDERS button was clicked
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Close ALL OPEN TRADES on the dot! Set the exact day and time, click the START button and wait until it closes all trades. ========================================== INPUTS (Check screenshot for reference): Closing type:   Set to specify if you wanted to close all of the trades on your account or just the trades under the current chart symbol. Magic number:   Leave it to 0 if you want to close all trades. Set to specific magic number if you only want to close trades under that magic number. This
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Now, you have your very own  PROP FIRM LOT SIZE CALCULATOR ! It now has BREAKEVEN and PARTIAL CLOSURE features! There's no need to go to other websites just to compute for the exact lot size. It also opens the trade with a click of a button. All inputs on the calculator can be edited. So if you want to change the SL or TP or the lot size, you can do so before placing an order. ========================================== INPUTS (Please see screenshot for reference): 1. SL PRICE TEXT . This is clic
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Set an order in advanced. Literally, set and forget. ========================================== INPUTS: EA magic number (should be unique):   Set the magic number to be used when opening and closing trades. If you have other EAs on the account, make sure they use different magic numbers. DASHBOARD INPUTS: Lot Size: Set the lot size to use for the order. Default is the minimum lot size for the chart symbol. Order Type:   Choose between buy or sell. SL Points (0 = no SL): Set the stoploss to use a
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Take full control of your trading decisions with Target Line Pro , a smart utility that shows you exactly where your profit targets are and gives you a clear, real-time overview of your open positions. No more guessing. No more manual calculations. Just set it and trade with confidence. Key Features Target Price Calculator – Input your desired profit amount, and instantly see the exact price level needed to reach it. Breakeven & Net Position Display – Know your true breakeven, considering
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
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Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.27 17:47 
 

Good.

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