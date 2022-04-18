Current Price MT4

5

A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse.

Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart.

Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks.

Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of the current price.


Product Links:
User Guide
 MT5 version


Reviews 1
Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.06.10 01:43 
 

Excelente utilidad. Felicitaciones.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
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Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
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Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
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Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.06.10 01:43 
 

Excelente utilidad. Felicitaciones.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.06.10 05:04
Gracias por tus amables palabras
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