Predetermination

5
  •  Trail every trade position twice, automatically, in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as "Volume," of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time. 


  There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average True Range (ATR) indicator does not directly measure volume; rather, it assesses volatility in price movements. Predetermined adjustments are made regarding volatile conditions. The greater the current volume, the wider the entry and exit levels. Conversely, when there is less volume, the adjustments will be smaller. The ATR is commonly used to gauge the potential for price movement and to identify entry and exit levels within price action. Moreover, the number of participants in a trading chart allows the take profit and stop loss levels to adjust automatically in the system for you.

This expert advisor (EA) features a trailing capability that allows for adjustments of take profit levels based on three different time frames, inheriting three distinct true ranges. Adaptation to market chart activity means that each trade executed will have different pip distances. There is no complexity involved with "clicking panels or trading signals," as this is not a signal provider. This universal EA, utilitarian wise, creates three separate but interdependent take profits while maintaining a single stop loss for any open trade. You even have the option to forgo a stop loss if preferred! Each entry made is unique in pip distance, aligning with market chart activity.



This is an Expert Advisor.


  Mind over matter: Imagine having this on a Virtual Position Server (VPS)! It is possible to open a blank (no manual TP/SL) trade with your phone and receive Entry and Exit points for that trade! Your Meta trader account will get a notification of this, proving a reliable “TAKE PROFIT AND STOP LOSS”!  Instantly make a trade while the utility handles the hardest decision. It is a calculated risk manager after all! 


Example:

  1. Time period/days accounted for: 14 | Candlestick count in Timeframe: M30  
  2. Time period/days accounted for: 14 | Candlestick count in Timeframe: H1
  3. Time period/days accounted for: 14 | Candlestick count in Timeframe: H4 

^These are going to offer different Average True Ranges primarily because each Timeframe contain different number of Candlesticks; due to Time Variation! ^


 The metric of the 3 Take-Profit exit points:   

A take profit point, per say, is defined by the ATR, Timeframe, and period of Days within that Timeframe. The aura of the ATR implementation is then multiplied in order to expand the pip range closure. By pip range closure, I mean the distance to where you’d prefer to have the exit point of your trade. If you believe you should scalp for a minimal number of pips, it will require a lesser value on the multiplier (<2.00). If you plan to see your trade trend in your favor, you may multiply the ATR aura (>2.00 via twice the size of the ATR origin).

 Now, notice how these 3 coexist. We can imagine it trailing from TP1 towards TP2. Ultimately the EA places the highest Timeframe's ATR|Timeframe and the trailing coded to be fairly hidden. If your hand made trade entered in your favor completely, you would see TP3 as the final closing point! That is what this EA implements on your account. Attain 3 ever changing Take Profits. This allows you to adjust your TP levels based on the current market conditions and help you make the most of your trades!  #Trailing 

Assure the TP / SL atmosphere remains greatest!


The metrics of the Stop Loss exit point choices available:

  1. An average true range Stop Loss based on the multiplier value.

  2. An optional Stop Loss set in PIP value.

  3. Not wanting to allow a losing overall trade? Rescue and recover all trades by having *NO STOP LOSS* and attaching a completely separate recovery based EA. 

Pros:

  • VPS usage

  • Adjusts with the market environment, allowing the pressure points to be atoned.  

  • Manages entry and Exit points with profit in a calculated result based on True Range.

  • Journal notifications will show the activity taking place! Even the matter will prove it’s trailing!

  • Decision made in Advance, calculated instantly!

  • FAST BUY AND SELL TP/SL attachment 

  • Trailing respects 3 different Time frames, inheriting 3 different True Ranges! 

Cons: 

  • Probably would close the trade sooner if there were ever a spiking move on the chart (but there’s an abundant amount of trading opportunity within the chart life).

  • THIS TOOL DOES NOT OFFER A TRADING POSITION SIZE, make your own wisely/cautiously.


---------------------------------------------------------------

Overall, this Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that can help you make informed decisions and achieve better results in your trading. With its advanced features and comprehensive trade management strategy, it is certainly worth considering for any trader looking to improve their performance.



THIS UTILITARIAN TOOL WAS MADE BY HUMAN EFFORTS AND NOT AN AI. Shockingly artificial intelligence had proceeded during the same time, but this EA is originally structured by hand, in respects!


*Feel free to visit the rest of my profile for additional apps and content*


Reviews 2
Joseph Peng Leong Choy
245
Joseph Peng Leong Choy 2024.11.17 17:06 
 

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Respect4DualChart
Abraham Correa
Indicators
is designed to enhance the visual representation of financial charts in MetaTrader 4 by dynamically altering the colors of various chart elements, including candlesticks, bars, line charts, and volume bars. Its primary purpose is to improve trader intuition and engagement during market analysis by introducing smooth, cyclical color transitions that can highlight momentum shifts, trends, or volatility without overwhelming the display. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders who
FREE
Precise Cross Point
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Designed to mark a specific price and time point on an MT4 chart based on a single mouse click, synchronizing this data across all timeframes for the same symbol. Its primary purpose is to help traders pinpoint and track critical levels or events (e.g., support/resistance or entry points) with persistent visual markers. The indicator uses dashed lines for price and time crosshairs, accompanied by labels that dynamically adjust to stay within chart boundaries, ensuring clarity regardless of win
FREE
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
Indicators
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
FREE
Vispucci
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion . The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the  Triple-Exponential-average,  is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities!  Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows diverge
FREE
StainGlass MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Its primary motive is to overlay horizontal lines spaced according to multiples of the Average True Range (ATR), centered on a reference price from defined periods such as trading sessions, candlestick counts, or 12-hour intervals. This facilitates the identification of potential support and resistance levels or expected price ranges. Additionally, it marks major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) with arrows to provide contextual awareness of market hours, enhancing d
FREE
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Indicators
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
FREE
Grid MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
X-axis lines prevail in grid manner, ruled by Average True Range.  There’s an inevitable change in specific periods of time of this matter! The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is not directly based on volume; instead, measures volatility in price movements. This indicator original in its revealing customization, stretches, expand, shrink, and evolve with 4 timely choices of grid states!  MATR means “multiplying average true range” in which grandeurs the grid pip-distant levels, seeming to g
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Adapting to the volatility, potential  Risk to Reward trading positions are shown based on Average True Range. Risk-Reward-Boxes are shown when the 'Buy or Sell' Button is clicked! A utility of the ATR calculation,  rejoice with a matter that isn’t part of a hard decision for when to close a trade. This matter would assist your risk management decision.     Specifications:  The Average True Range is a commonly used indicator that measures a symbol’s market volume, noting changes over a given
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
Utilities
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
Labels
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Prints  ALL current chart's symbol and timeframe as customizable labels, ensuring precise anchoring and automatic repositioning during window resizes, timeframe switches, or other chart events. It supports layered display options (background, forefront, or combined color modes) for enhanced visibility without obstructing price data. The accompanying script facilitates global application by attaching or updating the indicator across all open charts in a single execution, promoting efficiency in m
FREE
Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
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Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
Candlestick MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Analyze volatility by clicking on a specific candlestick, which triggers the display of horizontal grid lines centered around the candlestick’s closing price, spaced by multiples of the calculated ATR. A vertical line highlights the selected candlestick, and an optional text label can display the ATR value in pips above the candlestick. The indicator is lightweight, using no buffers, and relies on chart objects for visualization. It includes error handling for invalid candlestick selections and
FREE
Specting Zoomers
Abraham Correa
Utilities
This script paces itself to zoom into the deepest setting of ZOOM +     You may be in tune to know a few keyboard easter eggs. Pressing the  minus <->  button has the capability to Zoom the Chart Outward! Interesting to see the price reevaluate itself in perspective. This we could see is quite contagiously useful if we wanted to be quick with analyzing, examining through your tools, in your plans and such. So, if you ever wanted to zoom IN and OUT, here is Your play around with the chart poin
FREE
MainFrame Sync
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The SyncAllCharts indicator streamlines trading by automatically aligning all open MetaTrader 4 charts to the symbol of the chart where it’s applied, saving traders time and effort when analyzing a single asset across multiple timeframes or setups. With a customizable "Main Sync" label to identify the lead chart, it ensures a clear, clutter-free workspace, enhancing workflow efficiency and consistency for traders monitoring one currency pair or symbol.
FREE
Measurer of Positions
Abraham Correa
Utilities
An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.” What it shows (at a glance) Time & price context  (Local/Serv
FREE
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseein
FREE
SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is designed to enhance chart navigation by displaying the current symbol and timeframe as stacked labels directly on the chart window. It provides precise alignment and customization options, including positioning in the center or corners, adjustable offsets, font styling, and layer controls for visibility (such as background placement or color flashing). This tool supports professional trading workflows by ensuring quick identific
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Keyboreding Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Designed to revolutionize trading efficiency, this app enables traders to seamlessly cycle through Market Watch symbols using intuitive keyboard arrow keys or dynamically positioned on-chart buttons, minimizing navigation time and enhancing focus on market analysis. Potential : This lightweight MetaTrader 4 tool unlocks rapid symbol switching for comparative analysis across assets, supports wrap-around navigation for uninterrupted workflows, and adapts button placement to stay within chart
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ATR Numeric Miracle
Abraham Correa
Utilities
A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances m
Shutdown
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Ever needed to declutter your entire POV of the platform? Have the choice to delete ever chart window! When attaching this script, permission is required to close every chart window, no matter the symbol, timeframe, or amount of indications or EA's, ACTIVE. The autonomy of nullifying every chart and to be on the gray screen, happens with this script, essentially. I could go ahead and tell you, the Market Watch List of Symbols has always remained opportune to the traders of the internet, so car
FREE
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Frank Paetsch
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Frank Paetsch 2025.11.24 07:42 
 

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Joseph Peng Leong Choy
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Joseph Peng Leong Choy 2024.11.17 17:06 
 

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