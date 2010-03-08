TricolorEMA

The indicator compares with the Difer constant the ClosePrice difference between the offset point Point1 and Bar1 (the last closed bar).
If the value is positive and exceeds Difer, then the Blue line is drawn, which corresponds to the UP-trend.
If the value is negative and exceeds Difer, the Magenta line is drawn, which corresponds to the DN-trend.
The absence of trend (Flat) is indicated by the color Yellow.
   You can also trade by crossing the fast and slow MA. This option is preferable for scalping.
You can also generate a signal taking into account the color of the main MA (and the intersection of the fast MA), taking into account the position relative to the MA of the opening price of a new bar. This option is preferable for medium and long term trading.
    The indicator uses the EMA calculation formula, it quickly reacts to price changes, but it also captures more noise. Be careful. When moving sideways with a small amplitude, MA signals should not always be trusted.

    I have been using this indica 2
tor for over 15 years and it still has not lost its relevance, it is used more often than others. Tricolor is suitable for both long-term trading and scalping. It is equally good for manual trading and for expert advisors.

Input parameters

  • MA_Shift = Indicator line shift periods
  • MA_Period = Main MA averaging periods
  • Point1 Ofset= Periods Offset Point1
  • Differ = Number of points. Compares with the price difference Bar1 - Point1
  • FastPeriod = Fast MA averaging periods

For developers

Buffer map:
  0 - main MA
  1 - fast MA
  2 - UP-sector
  3 - DN-sector
  4 - Signal buffer.

Buffer4, index layout:
  index0: value 0 = Flat, value 1 = UP, value 2 = DN
  index1: Point1 price
  index2: price of Bar1
  index3: price difference Bar1 - Point1 (pips)

If you are writing a robot for yourself, then you know what to do.
If you are writing a robot for selling on the Market, then import the indicator file into the advisor file using the #resource directive
Or read the editor's built-in help.


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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ChartFormat for you
Vasyl Temchenko
Utilities
This little script will brighten your life. Below is its code, you can insert it into OnInit of any robot. Or change the colors and scale to suit your taste #property copyright "V.Temchenko Skype:vasily.temchenko" #property link        " Mailto:tvp.prog.96 @gmail.com" #property version    "1.00" #property strict #property description    "Have questions? Skype: vasily.temchenko Viber: +38098 800-6-800" ; #property description    "If the voice - only Russian, Ukrainian or Belarusian" ; #property
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OneClick TradePanel
Vasyl Temchenko
Experts
Indicatorless robot with a graphical interface . Automatic, semi-automatic and manual trading. Dozens of settings options - from conservative long-term trading to aggressive grid martingale. Intuitive interface, easy customization. Full controllability in the tester's visual mode. Smart trailing stop by distance and levels with separate parameters for the first (most profitable) and subsequent trades. The trailing distance dynamically increases with the profit growth. But, if the movement stops,
MultiTF trend function
Vasyl Temchenko
Indicators
This is a function in the indicator shell. Generates a trading signal for a specified number of TFs (from 1 to 4). The indicators supplied with the terminal are not used . The basic calculation is made using the MACD formula , but using a modified third generation EMA (responds more quickly to a sudden change in trend). In addition, the function: - draws two bands showing the strength of the trend. - detects the moment of trend change to the opposite one and informs about it with an alert
MarketMonitor
Vasyl Temchenko
Indicators
The application displays data from several dozen pairs on one sheet. This allows you to quickly identify promising pairs for trading.  There is no need to open and analyze dozens of charts, you will only open 3-4-5 charts and exactly the ones that need to be analyzed. See in "Comments"  full size picture. The menu can be set from 1 to 30 symbols. If this is not enough, then you can add an unlimited number through the graphical interface. You can also delete unnecessary pairs there. The GUI also
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