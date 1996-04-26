OSB Pro Oscillator mw
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.12
- Activations: 10
OSB Pro Oscillator - is an advanced custom indicator, efficient Price Action auxiliary tool for MT4.
- - Advanced new calculation method is used.
- - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.
- - OSB Pro Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find accurate entry points for Price Action and Oversold/OverBought trend signals.
- - Oversold values: below 30.
- - Overbought values: over 70.
- - There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.
- - It is much faster and more accurate than standard oscillators.
- - Indicator has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- - Info Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- - It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart.
How to use:
- - as Price Action Filter (see pictures).
- - for Entry signals into the main trend direction (see pictures).
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.