Universal Box MT5

4.43

MT4 version FAQ | EA Universal Breakout 

Universal Box plots price ranges on the chart which can be used later to trade on a price range breakout. There are many strategies with which you can apply this indicator.

The indicator is set by default to mark Asian, European and American trading session ranges on the chart. Ranges are plotted as rectangles, the boundaries of which are the beginning and end time of the trading session, and the levels of maximum and minimum prices for that period.


Indicator settings are very simple.

  • Time Open - time of the beginning of a trading session
  • Time Close - time of the end of the trading session
  • Box color - color of the rectangle

It is possible to set up 4 price ranges in the indicator. You can enable or disable display of each price range using On Box parameters.

How to correctly set the GMT parameter in the EA settings?

This parameter defines the difference between the time of terminal and the GMT time. To determine the time of the terminal, open the "Data Window" in your terminal and in the header of this window you will see the time, let's say it is 11:05:21. We need a whole number of hours which is 11. Now we need to determine the GMT time for the current time. Open your browser and any search engine and write "GMT time", open any website and look what time it is now - let's say it is 09:05:21.

Then subtract the GMT time from your time 11-9=2 and we get the parameter, which should be specified in the Expert Advisor settings: +2 GMT. Set +2 GMT in the EA settings on all the charts that you are trading.


The indicator can be used very conveniently with the Universal Breakout Expert Advisor to visually observe the work of the Expert Advisor.

I recommend you pay attention to the Owl Smart Levels Indicator, the logic of which is aimed at trading in the direction of the global trend.

Have a look at the detailed analysis of the trend trading strategy Owl Smart Levels

I'm Sergei Ermolov, subscribe to my updates!



Reviews 11
Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:24 
 

nice

Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.06.02 04:28 
 

Remarkable indicator, thank you. I use it for my strategy on my signal.

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.05.10 04:45 
 

excelente graciassss

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
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194
Lodwin Solorzano 2025.06.17 23:56 
 

Actualmente es un Robot, antes era un Indicador que funciona para el MT5 y con el nombre Universal Box MT5, creo que hay algo de confuso en eso... no me queda claro... talvez si el Sr. aclara esa situación seria bueno..

farrell
72
farrell 2024.07.05 03:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alex
95
Alex 2024.07.01 06:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lgj0810
28
Lgj0810 2024.06.15 15:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:24 
 

nice

Gloria Sarpong
10097
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1122
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.07.24 08:10 
 

THX for sharing freely . But i could not to find a way to use in my trading strategy, it should be my mistake.

Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.06.02 04:28 
 

Remarkable indicator, thank you. I use it for my strategy on my signal.

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.05.10 04:45 
 

excelente graciassss

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2023.04.15 11:47 
 

very good work, very very nice to have the matching indicator to the really well thought out EA , both for free ... I say thank you very much

Karwan Mawlood
21
Karwan Mawlood 2023.04.05 01:29 
 

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