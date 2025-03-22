Pivot Points Levels

Pivot Points Levels

Description

The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas.

Key Features

  • 6 Calculation Methods: Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly
  • Intelligent Auto-Adjustment: Automatically selects the most suitable timeframe based on the current chart
  • Complete Visual Customization: Colors, line thickness, and visibility for each level
  • Optional Labels: Clearly displays level names on the chart
  • Optimized Design: Efficient and organized code for fast performance

Practical Applications

  • Precise identification of key support and resistance areas
  • Definition of strategic targets for entries and exits
  • Recognition of potential reversal zones
  • Complement to price action strategies
  • Foundation for setting limit orders and stop losses

How to Use

  1. Install the indicator in MT5
  2. Choose the desired pivot points calculation method
  3. Select the appropriate timeframe (or use automatic mode)
  4. Customize colors and visual aspects according to your preference
  5. Observe the generated levels to identify important support/resistance zones

Technical Details

The Pivot Points Levels indicator automatically updates levels when a new period begins (day, week, month, etc.), ensuring that you always have the most recent data. The level lines are clearly visible on the chart and extend to the right, facilitating the planning of future operations.

Compatibility

Compatible with all versions of MetaTrader 5 and all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and other instruments available through your broker.


Recommended products
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Nexus Pivot Points
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.37 (19)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Indicators
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
DailySessions
Davide Zunino
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify in format hh:mm. In Colors tab you can change the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
FREE
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (17)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
Amiguinhos Bar Counter
Eduardo Correia Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Amiguinho's Bar Counter is a price action indicator to display the bar count (candles) with some interesting options. About the "Period of analysis" parameter: if the current timeframe is in minutes, then the analysis period will be considered in days; if the current timeframe is in days, then the analysis period will be considered in months; or  if the period of analysis will be considered in years.
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicators
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pivot Point Classic Indicator
Nils R M Peleman
5 (1)
Indicators
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Point Classic Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on classic pivot points and midpoints levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out. Key Features: Automatic Pivot Point Calculations : Automatically calculates pivot points, three support (S1, S2, S3) and resistance (R1, R2, R3) levels bas
FREE
CPRs Central Pivot Range
Andrii Hurin
Indicators
The CPR (Central Pivot Range) Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels on your MetaTrader 5 charts. It calculates the Central Pivot (CP) as the average of the previous day's high, low, and close prices, providing a central reference point. Calculates and plots 11 pivot levels (CP, BC, TC, S1-S4, R1-R4) Adjustable lookback period (default: 5 days) Option to show or hide price labels with customizable size and offset Fully customizable
FREE
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
Indicators
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator is an Indicator. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price. What are Camarilla Pivot Points? 1.Camarilla Pivot Points is a modified version of the classic Pivot Point. 2.Camarilla Pivot Points was launched in 1989 by Nick Scott, a successful bond trader. 3.The basic idea behind Camarilla Pivot Points is that price tends to revert to its mean until it doesn't. 4.Camarilla Pivot Points is a mathematical pr
FREE
Pivots Lines
Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
5 (1)
Indicators
Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe Support all type of pivot  Traditionnal ,   Fibonacci ,   Woodie ,   Classic ,   Demark ,   Camarilla Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Support server Daylight Saving Time Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close Support Crypto trading Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to
FREE
Ratio
Radim Kucera
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows ratios between extremes on the chart. You can specify your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci). Parameters Most important Density - how much in details to search ratios in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. Range - how far search ratios from given extreme. Bas
FREE
How the day starts
Sergio Antoni Escudero Tirado
Indicators
This indicator draws the high intraday price and the low intraday price of the first n minutes of the day. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the max and the min close price of the n first minutes of the day. The max/min lines start and end with the day calculated. With this indicator you can see how starts the day compared with the previous days. It is valid for any market inasmuch as the start time is calculated with the data received. Parameter
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Draw Pivot Point
Rainer Schnoege
Indicators
The utility draws pivot levels for the selected timefram in classic method. Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + ( high - low ) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (high - low) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) you can change the timeframe, colors and fontsize. also you can change the text for the levels. Have fun and give feedback...
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
Indicators
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Support Resistance Levels Guru
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Indicators
Certainly! Let me introduce you to a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that can automatically identify and draw support and resistance (S&R) levels on your trading charts. This tool is called the “Support and Resistance Levels Guru” . Support Resistance Levels Guru  The Support & Resistance Indicator automatically displays essential S&R levels on your chart. These levels are crucial for technical analysis and are used by many traders. Resistance levels (zones) are shown in R ed , while suppo
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (51)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision.
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Buy TREND PRO now and get another advanced trend indicator for free To receive, write in private messages. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS    -  INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -  VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a f
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicators
DESCRIPTION ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) is the indicator that analyzes the price movement and identifies valid impulses, corrections and SCOBs (Single Canndle Ordere Block). It is a powerful tool that can be used with any type of technical analysis because it's flexible, informative, easy to use and it does substantially improve trader's awareness of the most liquid zones of interest. SETTINGS General | Visuals Colour theme — defines the colour theme of the ICSM. SCOB | Visuals Show
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro  — Hybrid Supertrend Scalper SuperScalp Pro expands the classic Supertrend concept into a hybrid scalping instrument designed for short- to medium-term setups across multiple timeframes (M1–H1). The indicator combines a visually intuitive Supertrend band with multiple optional confirmation metrics to deliver high-probability entries while keeping risk management simple: stop loss and take profit levels are computed dynamically from ATR and drawn directly on the chart. Alerts are
More from author
Smart OrderBlocks
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
Smart OrderBlocks Indicator for MetaTrader 5 A Differentiated Vision and a Bit of Price Action! Smart OrderBlocks is an advanced indicator that reveals market structure from a unique perspective through intelligent supply and demand zone detection. Key Features OrderBlocks Detection Internal OrderBlocks : Capture micro-level market dynamics Swing OrderBlocks : Identify macro market momentum trends Advanced Volatility Intelligence Volatility detection using: Adaptive Average True Range (AT
FREE
SuperTrendAshi
Fillipe Dos Santos
5 (2)
Indicators
SuperTrendAshi Description SuperTrendAshi is an advanced and optimized version of the SuperTrend indicator that incorporates Heikin Ashi calculation to provide smoother and more reliable signals. This unique combination results in an indicator that reduces false signals and identifies trends with greater precision. Key Features Combines the strength of SuperTrend with Heikin Ashi smoothing More stable signals with less noise Intuitive color system (Aqua for uptrend, Magenta for downtrend) Custo
FREE
Moving Regression Bandss
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
MovingRegressionBands - Polynomial Regression Indicator with Adaptive Bands Description MovingRegressionBands is an advanced technical indicator that combines polynomial regression with adaptive bands to identify market trends and reversal points. Using sophisticated mathematical calculations, the indicator provides a more precise view of price movements through a higher-order regression model. Key Features Configurable polynomial regression order for greater accuracy Adaptive bands based on mod
FREE
SuperTrendAshi EA
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
SuperTrendAshi EA - Automated Trading System A versatile Expert Advisor based on the SuperTrend indicator adapted for Heikin Ashi candles Key Features: Automated trading system combining SuperTrend precision with Heikin Ashi smoothing Flexible operation with multiple trading modes Advanced risk management with dynamic Trailing Stop Intuitive interface with customizable parameters Detailed Features: Operation Modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Mode: Operates with defined targets Signal-Only Mode: F
Weis Waves Wyckoff
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
through this indicator you can make  analysis and also can to distinguish possible weakness or continuous strength  on  price, it is an indicator initially developed by David Weis. This version is for the meta trader 5 platform. The Weis Waves indicator is based on volume and is aligned with the price, being able to find not only possible strenght and weakness, but also possible divergences between price and volume, bringing an interesting analysis between both.
Weis Waves Result
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
The result as the name explain, displays the result of a swing. Sometimes weis waves show a big effort, but a little result... The weis waves result is a better revelation about the volume, if united with weis waves. it is a volume indicator, but it is different from a conventional volume indicator, this indicator came from the wyckoff method, if you use the result you will have a different view of the market, regardless of which asset is operating.
DashMarketProfile
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
this indicator is essential when it's necessary to identify  trade locations on  chart. You can initially get an idea of ​​the candlestick's direction with other graphical tools and then identify the best regions with the DMP. The Dash Market Profile is a statistical indicator, that mean it is an indicator that is based on mathematical calculations, identifying the best regions and observing the candles of the best regions to trade. The financial market is not as easy as it seems, it is necessar
Anchored Vwap With Arrows
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
An anchored Vwap With Arrows is an indicator that includes a moving average weighted by volume that allows you to plot on a bottom or a top. Usually banks and institutions measure an average price, this average price is a price range where they agree to make a trade. Using the logic of anchored vwap with arrows it is possible to understand that if the price breaks the vwap it means that someone with enough buying and selling power has lost control. You can use vwap anchored with arrows in any ti
CandleVolume
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
CandleVolume is an indicator that colors bars according to increasing or decreasing volume. You can use it to identify strategic regions of the chart and complete an analysis. White means low volume, yellow means medium volume and red means climax volume. It is a recommended indicator if you like to interpret market contexts and understand how market cycles work.
BetterVolumeTick
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
BetterVolumeTick it is a volume indicator. It marks the volume regions where there was a great aggression, also shows the volume intensity. Yellow means low volume, normal activity. Orange means activity with a pretty amount of volume. Red means ultra high volume. This indicator combined with the price chart will give you another view of the market context.
Hurst Cycles Diamonds
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
Hurst Cycles Diamonds Description This indicator is an alternative version inspired by the pioneering work of David Hickson and the Hurst Cycles Notes indicator developed by Grafton. The main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive view of the Hurst cycles. Credits Original Concept : David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory Inspiration : Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots Alternative Version : Fillipe dos Santos Main Features Identifies and displays pivots in multiple time cycles Visual t
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
Smart Order Blocks EA
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Smart Order Blocks EA - Automated Trading with OrderBlocks Description The Smart Order Blocks EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to identify, visualize, and automatically trade based on Order Block formations - a powerful concept used by many traders. This tool is quite comprehensive, capable of detecting market opportunities with precision and executing strategies autonomously. What are Order Blocks? Order Blocks are specific areas on the chart that represent zones of support and resista
FootPrintChart
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
Footprint Chart - Professional Volume Profile Analysis Institutional-grade volume analysis now available on MetaTrader 5! The Footprint Chart is a professional indicator that revolutionizes your market analysis by revealing the true battle between buyers and sellers at each price level. Unlike traditional volume indicators, Footprint shows WHERE volume was traded within each candle, allowing you to identify accumulation zones, distribution patterns, and points of control with surgical precisi
Filter:
jcpnc
24
jcpnc 2025.07.02 07:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fillipe Dos Santos
5180
Reply from developer Fillipe Dos Santos 2025.07.02 13:27
Obrigado pela sua review, espero que este indicador lhe seja muito útil!
Reply to review