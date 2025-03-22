Description

Pivot Points Levels

The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas.

Key Features

6 Calculation Methods : Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla

: Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla Multi-Timeframe Support : Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly

: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly Intelligent Auto-Adjustment : Automatically selects the most suitable timeframe based on the current chart

: Automatically selects the most suitable timeframe based on the current chart Complete Visual Customization : Colors, line thickness, and visibility for each level

: Colors, line thickness, and visibility for each level Optional Labels : Clearly displays level names on the chart

: Clearly displays level names on the chart Optimized Design: Efficient and organized code for fast performance

Practical Applications

Precise identification of key support and resistance areas

Definition of strategic targets for entries and exits

Recognition of potential reversal zones

Complement to price action strategies

Foundation for setting limit orders and stop losses

How to Use

Install the indicator in MT5 Choose the desired pivot points calculation method Select the appropriate timeframe (or use automatic mode) Customize colors and visual aspects according to your preference Observe the generated levels to identify important support/resistance zones

Technical Details

The Pivot Points Levels indicator automatically updates levels when a new period begins (day, week, month, etc.), ensuring that you always have the most recent data. The level lines are clearly visible on the chart and extend to the right, facilitating the planning of future operations.

Compatibility

Compatible with all versions of MetaTrader 5 and all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and other instruments available through your broker.



