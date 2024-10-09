Scalping Pro Tool

This plugin is designed to enhance trading efficiency and risk management in scalping strategies. Key features include:





-One-Click Trade Execution: With a single click, the plugin opens two trades simultaneously, each with its own Take Profit (TP1 and TP2) targets.

-Automatic Stop Loss Adjustment: The plugin automatically adjusts the Stop Loss (SL) to Break Even (BE) once the price reaches halfway towards TP1, securing partial profits.

-Account Protection Features: It includes built-in protections to manage risk, including a loss limit to prevent excessive drawdowns and a daily profit target to lock in gains.









This plugin simplifies scalping by automating key aspects of trade management and helps maintain control over risk exposure.



